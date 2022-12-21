International
Edmonton man facing sex charges exploited nearly 100 children using Snapchat, investigators say
A 21-year-old Edmonton man accused of sexually abusing children is believed to have victimized more than 100 girls who have yet to be identified by investigators.
Imesh Ratnayake was originally charged in July in connection with sex crimes against six children, the youngest of whom was 11 years old. He was later released on parole.
Ratnayake is now facing 18 additional child exploitation charges, all related to the six children previously identified, following a months-long investigation by Alberta’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Law Enforcement Response Teams unit. .
Ratnayake was arrested again on December 9 and remanded in custody. His new charges include sexual assault, making child pornography and child seduction. He now faces a total of 31 criminal charges.
Investigators allege he used online profiles on the social media app Snapchat to meet his victims and lure them into performing sexual acts.
The victims identified to date range from 11 to 14 years old.
After viewing recently released images and videos, investigators now believe over 100 children were exploited by the accused, Sgt. Kerry Shima of the ICE Unit said during a press conference Wednesday.
“These victims are unidentified and at this moment we are asking for help from the public to identify who they are,” said Shima.
“We are asking parents in the Edmonton region, Morinville and St. Albert areas to talk to their children.”
Investigators, including forensics technicians, have examined thousands of videos and images depicting victims of child seduction and sexual assault, Shima said.
“The material that they have gone through is very clear. The acts depicted in those videos and photos are serious crimes against children and we want to determine who these children are.”
Investigators also want to rule out the possibility that other perpetrators were involved in the crimes depicted in the videos and photographs, Shima said.
Vapes, marijuana, alcohol used to lure victims
“There’s a lot of information we need to unlock here and we can’t do it alone.”
Police allege Ratnayake was able to perpetuate the offenses by gaining access to the victim’s Snapchat contacts, in some cases through extortion.
“There was a degree of transactional behavior involved,” Shima said. “Our investigative theory is that Mr. Ratnayake was luring the children using things like heat, marijuana and alcohol.”
Ratnayake used several Snapchat profiles, police said. He may be known to his victims by the usernames islandsauce0129, monked.ruffy or by his alias, Matt Wintoni or mattwintoni.
“Releasing his Snapchat handles is one of the ways we will be able to identify our victims,” Shima said.
“Many times our victims of online sexual seduction or exploitation do not know who is on the other end of those devices or who they are actually communicating with.”
Shima said predators posing as young people often use online profiles to contact their victims, and Ratnaya used the tactic on Snapchat.
The platform is among the most popular social media sites among children and has become one of the most prevalent places where child exploitation occurs online, he said.
CBC News has reached out to Snapchat for comment and is awaiting a response.
“As I’ve said before, we need parents to get on board with their kids on their apps and start talking about what these apps are used for,” Shima said. “Increasing digital literacy is a really big part of that.”
ICE has warned of an increase in child exploitation cases in Alberta. In a statement to the CBC, the unit said it is on pace for nearly 3,000 file pickups this year, an increase from the 2,595 files opened a year ago.
Cybersecurity expert David Shipley said the case is part of a growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation online.
Predators have “universal access” to children on online social media platforms, allowing them unprecedented access to potential victims, he said.
“This is happening more and more and we have to deal with it,” said Shipley, CEO of New Brunswick-based Beauceron Security Inc.
Shipley said law enforcement agencies are struggling to keep pace with the rate of online exploitation. Protecting children requires improved police resources, better technological protections and improved educational resources, he said.
“This is not going to be a problem that we can solve with technology alone.”
Parents should have tough conversations with their children, and younger children should not be allowed to have unsupervised access to the Internet, Shipley said.
“It’s a matter of scale,” he said. “We will never be able to afford enough police to stay on top of this.
“If we’re not helping our children, we’re leaving them open to a growing army of predators around the world.”
The Zebra Child Protection Centre, Morinville RCMP, K Division’s general investigation section and the Edmonton Police Service assisted in the investigation, which began in June of this year.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/child-exploitation-edmonton-online-luring-1.6693825
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
