Extreme cold warnings continue for northern and interior BC





Extremely cold low temperatures will continue Wednesday and Thursday across interior and northern BC, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. Extreme cold warnings are in place across the North and parts of the Interior, including Prince George, the Chilcot, Quesnel, Williams Lake and the Bulkley Valley area, with areas experiencing temperatures below -30 and wind chills that feel like 40 C. Warnings are also in place for the southern interior, including the Okanagan Valley, Thompson, East Kootenay and Milkameen, with residents being warned of “cold temperatures and dangerous wind chill values.” Temperatures in Prince George are expected to rise by the end of the week. The mascot of the city Mr. PG stays in Prince George embracing the bitter cold on Tuesday. (Nicole Oud/CBC) On Wednesday, the city can expect sunny weather with a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius, a wind chill that feels like 49 C during the day and a minimum temperature of 35 C at night. Kamloops, Kelowna and Cranbrook are forecast to see daytime highs between 20C and 23C on Wednesday morning, with a wind chill that feels like 33C. A flock of ducks swim in Okanagan Lake near Kelowna City Park Wednesday morning. (Winston Szeto/CBC) Health hazard from extreme cold Environment Canada is also warning of various health risks for people in extreme cold conditions, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain, numbness and discoloration of fingers and toes. Emergency room physician at Kelowna General Hospital, Dr. Jeff Eppleris, reminds people to take precautions against frostbite, an injury caused by freezing of the skin and underlying tissues. “It’s really important to bundle up properly and protect any exposed skin from the wind.” Municipalities throughout the interior and north have pledged shelter and warming spaces for homeless campers. Prince George’s Mayor Simon Yu said Tuesday that the extreme cold has caught many residents by surprise, but the city will ensure there are adequate warm indoor spaces for homeless people. “That will be my biggest concern,” Yu said. “All the warming centers are opening, and we have, at the moment … enough warm shelters for everyone to go to.” The City of Kelowna said it had extended the hours of operation of its 24-passenger emergency heating bus on Railway Street from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. until Saturday, when the current extreme cold weather is expected to end, and had also provided 27 insulated tents for campers. The homeless gather at the Urban Outreach Health Center on Leon Avenue in downtown Kelowna, BC, on Wednesday morning. (Winston Szeto/CBC) Environment Canada also issued an Arctic outflow warning for the north and central coasts on Wednesday and the rest of the week. It says gusty winds of between 70 and 100km/h will combine with low temperatures to create wind chills of up to 25C. Prince Rupert can expect sunny weather on Wednesday with a high of 8C and a wind chill that feels like 20C.

