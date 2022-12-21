International
Helicopters evacuate stranded travelers at Machu Picchu | Smart news
The Peruvian government has evacuated the tourists who were stranded inMachu Picchu for a few days after the recent political unrest.
When former president Pedro Castillo was deported and arrested earlier this month, protests broke out across the country. Demonstrators blocked highways and railway tracks and airportsincluding that at Cusco, about 50 miles from Machu Picchu, a UNESCO World Heritage Sitewere forced to close.
for CNNHira Humayun, Claudia Rebaza and Caroll Alvarado, the closures and jams left around 300 tourists from around the world stuck in and around the historic site.
Government tourism officials said Monday they had airlifted travelers from the ancient Inca citadel, which is high in the Andes mountains. Cuscowhere flights have now resumed, they reportGuardians Dan Collins and Edward Helmore.
According toUSA Todays Kathleen Wong. One of those travelers was Tony Hepburn, a Canadian real estate agent, who recalls seeing rocks, trees and debris strewn across the road.
Machu Picchu, Peru. The gates of the train station were welded shut. Hundreds of people walked a 35 km walk along the tracks to km 82. Our driver was attacked for helping us. Now safe in Cusco. pic.twitter.com/3WMK9BPqSs
— Tony Hepburn (@TonyHepburn) December 17, 2022
About 60 tourists were also stranded in Checacupe, a remote town in the Cusco region.Reuters Brendan OBoyle and Mariana Sandoval.
Civil unrest began after Castillo trieddissolve the country’s Congress and govern by decree on December 7. Lawmakers removed Castillo from power andarrested him on charges of conspiracy and rebellion. His former vice president,In Boluarte, became the new president of the nations. On December 14, Peru’s new government declared a 30-day nationwide state of emergency.
Protesters are demanding Castillo’s freedom and Boluarte’s resignation; they also want the government to call a general election. Approximately 20 people have died and more than 600 have been injured as a result of the protests, it reportsBBC news Vanessa Buschschlter.
In the United States, State Department officials say they are monitoring the situation closely. The department issued aadvisory urging Americans to reconsider their trips to the South American country due to crime and civil unrest. ofAmerican Embassy in Peru urged tourists already in place to avoid crowds and respect local authorities.
Historians believe that the Inca built Machu Picchu during the 15th century, possibly as a religious place or royal estate, before the Spanish arrived. Today, it is the country’s most popular tourist destination, with an estimated 1.5 million travelers visiting the country in 2019, according toNew York Times Mitra Taj, Genevieve Glatsky, and Julie Turkewitz.
The recent civil unrest is hurting the nations tourism industry, which employs tens of thousands of people. Meanwhile, travel businesses in Peru are still trying to navigate the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.
With all this, Nancy Bautista, a tourist guide in the Cusco region, says Timesher [like] returning again to that time when everything was uncertain.
