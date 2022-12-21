International
Vaughan gunman’s estranged daughters say he was ‘abusive husband and father’
A gunman who opened fire in a Toronto-area apartment was a “controlling and abusive husband and father” who was estranged from his children, his three daughters said as they expressed shock over what happened
Francesco Villi killed five people, three condominium board members and two of their partners in a shooting at his Vaughan, Ont., apartment Sunday night before police shot him dead.
The 73-year-old gunman’s three daughters said they were “deeply heartbroken” for the victims’ families.
“We offer our heartfelt condolences. We are in absolute shock and utter devastation,” the girls wrote in a statement shared Wednesday by the Special Investigations Unit, Ontario’s police watchdog.
Will had an aggressive, “Jekyll and Hyde” personality, the girls said, and a history of domestic abuse against the mothers of his children and daughters.
“Francesco Villi was a controlling and abusive husband and father,” they wrote.
The girls, whose names were not released, said they had been estranged from their father for more than five years.
“His children tried to have some form of relationship over the years and many offers of help were repeatedly rejected, leaving them with no choice but to cut ties with him for their own health and well-being,” the statement said.
The story of the condo board members being threatened
Villi had a history of threatening condo board members and was embroiled in a lengthy court battle involving the board, legal documents show.
Court documents show he believed the electrical room beneath his unit was improperly constructed and was emitting electromagnetic waves.
The condominium corporation took him to court in an effort to get him to stop allegedly threatening behavior toward board members, residents and staff. Villi countersued. A judge ultimately dismissed Villi’s claim, finding it lacking in facts and vexatious.
Villi was due back in court on Monday after a judge found “significant evidence” that the man had breached previous court orders by making aggressive and sometimes threatening remarks to staff. As a penalty, the board was set to ask the judge to force Villa to sell and vacate his unit.
On the afternoon of the shooting, and the day before the scheduled court hearing, a video was posted on Villi’s Facebook page.
“Everyone is working to destroy me,” he said during a 16-minute video filled with religious language and references to a biblical cataclysm.
At one point, he singled out a female board member, calling her a “monster” and the “main demon” in the building. A few hours later, she was killed.
“We are saddened for the families and they are in our hearts,” said the statement of Villi’s three daughters.
The girls said their statement was the only one the family would make and asked for privacy.
Victims with candles planned for victims
York Regional Police say five people were killed and a woman was seriously injured Sunday night when a 73-year-old gunman opened fire in his Vaughan, Ont., building before being fatally shot by police.
A candlelight vigil for the shooting victims is expected to be held on Wednesday night.
The vigil is scheduled to be held in the courtyard outside Vaughan City Hall from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Mayor Steven Del Duca is expected to give speeches, and the city is asking attendees to bring a candle.
Police identified the victims as Rita Camilleri, Vittorio Panza, Russell Manock, Helen Manock and Naveed Dada.
Doreen Di Nino’s husband has identified her as the sole survivor of the shooting and says she is resting in hospital after emergency surgery.
|
