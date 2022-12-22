Experts Reveal Who’s Inside Notre Dame Sarcophagus – ARTnews.com





Three years ago, the world watched in horror as a fire engulfed Paris’s beloved Notre Dame Cathedral. Restoration work began quickly thereafter and, almost immediately, brought remarkable discoveries deep within the church. Two lead sarcophagi were recovered from an ancient cemetery, inspiring speculation about who – or what – they contained. After months of research, French archaeologists have discovered the identity of the buried. The sarcophagi respectively hold the remains of a high-ranking cleric who led a largely sedentary life, according to an inscription on his coffin, and a young nobleman who likely suffered from chronic illness before his death. Last month INRAP, France’s National Institute of Archaeological Research transferred the coffins to the University of Toulouse III, whose experts analyzed their contents. The identity of the priest is Antoine de la Porte, who died in 1710 at the age of 83. A wealthy man, he funded the Notre Dame choir, among other projects, which may explain his burial in a central location below the church’s transept – traditionally reserved for elite members of the church. According to one declaration from the University of Toulouse, de la Porte’s remains—including his bones, head and beard hair, and textiles—are well-preserved, despite general decay caused by oxygen intrusion into the coffin. His teeth were in good condition, but his body showed little evidence of physical activity, meaning he was probably sedentary for most of his life. His thumb showed signs of gout, an inflammatory disease nicknamed the “disease of kings” as it is easily caused by overeating, drinking and lack of exercise. The second lead sarcophagus contained the remains of an anonymous man who died between the ages of 25 and 40 and likely predated de la Porte’s lifetime. Archaeologists have named the man “Le Cavalier” (“The Knight of the Horse”), believing he was an aristocrat as his pelvic bones suggest keen horsemanship. He was buried with the remains of leaves and flowers, perhaps from a crown or crown, and appears to have been embalmed. An analysis of his bones suggests that he had been ill for years, possibly from chronic meningitis caused by tuberculosis. Scientists at the institute of forensic medicine at the University Hospital of Toulouse used the technology of medical imaging equipment to gather information from the contents of the coffin. Further analysis is underway as they look for the men’s birthplaces and the final causes of their deaths. Meanwhile, efforts to restore the cathedral continue with an expected completion date of 2024.

