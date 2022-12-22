Opening remarks by the WHO Director-General at the press conference on 21 December 2022

Good morning, good afternoon and good evening.

2022 has been another very challenging year for the health of people in the world:

The third year of the COVID-19 pandemic; a global outbreak of mpox; an Ebola outbreak in Uganda; the wars in Ethiopia and Ukraine; cholera outbreaks in many countries; drought and flooding in the greater Horn of Africa and the Sahel; floods in Pakistan; and many other health emergencies.

This is not to mention the many other health threats people face year after year in the air they breathe, the products they consume, the conditions in which they live and work, and their lack of access to essential health services.

And yet, as 2022 draws to a close, we still have plenty of reason for hope.

The COVID-19 pandemic has subsided significantly this year, the global outbreak of monkeypox is fading, and there have been no cases of Ebola in Uganda for more than three weeks.

We hope that each of these emergencies will be declared over at various points next year.

Certainly, we are in a much better place with the pandemic than we were a year ago, when we were in the early stages of the Omicron wave, with cases and deaths rising rapidly.

But since the peak in late January, the number of reported weekly deaths from COVID-19 has fallen by almost 90%.

However, there are still too many uncertainties and gaps to say that the pandemic is over:

Gaps in surveillance, testing and sequencing mean we don’t have a good enough understanding of how the virus is changing;

Vaccination gaps mean that millions of people – especially health workers and the elderly – remain at high risk of serious illness and death;

Gaps in treatment mean people are dying needlessly;

Gaps in health systems leave them unable to cope with increases in patients with COVID-19, influenza and other diseases;

Gaps in our understanding of the post-COVID-19 condition mean that we do not understand how best to treat people suffering from the long-term consequences of the infection;

And gaps in our understanding of how this pandemic started compromise our ability to prevent future pandemics.

We continue to call on China to share the data and conduct the studies that we have requested and that we continue to request.

As I have said many times before, all hypotheses about the origin of this pandemic remain on the table.

At the same time, the WHO is very concerned about the developing situation in China, with increasing reports of serious diseases.

To make a comprehensive risk assessment of the situation on the ground, WHO needs more detailed information on disease severity, hospital admissions and ICU support requirements.

WHO is supporting China to focus its efforts on vaccinating the highest-risk people across the country, and we continue to provide our support for clinical care and the protection of its health system.

===

In our last press conference last year, I said that in 2022, we must apply the lessons from the pandemic.

I am encouraged that this year, the world has taken tangible steps towards making the changes needed to keep future generations safer.

A new Pandemic Fund has been created;

Nations have committed to negotiating a legally binding agreement on pandemic preparedness and response;

And we established the mRNA Technology Transfer Center in South Africa, to give low- and lower-middle-income countries the know-how to rapidly produce their own mRNA vaccines;

===

Although the number of reported weekly cases and deaths from COVID-19 fell this year, we faced many other emergencies.

In July, I declared a public health emergency of international concern over the global outbreak of monkeypox, now known as mpox.

Over 83,000 cases have been reported from 110 countries, although the fatality rate has remained low, with 66 deaths.

As with COVID-19, the number of reported weekly mpox cases has fallen by more than 90% since the peak.

If the current trend continues, hopefully next year we will be able to declare the end of this emergency.

Likewise, no new cases since 27th In November, and with no patients currently being treated, the countdown to the end of the Ebola outbreak in Uganda has begun.

If no new cases are detected, the outbreak will be declared over on the 11th January.

With the support of the WHO, the Government of Uganda is now focusing its efforts on maintaining surveillance and preparing for further cases.

Meanwhile, we are continuing to respond to cholera outbreaks in 30 countries, including Haiti, where 310 cholera deaths have been reported after more than 3 years without a case.

Last week, Haiti received almost 1.2 million doses of oral cholera vaccines, and vaccination campaigns have now begun in the most affected areas. WHO-PAHO has also supplied almost 50 tonnes of essential medical supplies to cholera treatment centres.

===

In the greater Horn of Africa and the Sahel, climate-related drought and floods are adding to a food crisis and fueling vaccine-derived outbreaks of cholera, yellow fever, measles and polio.

WHO and our partners are on the ground, working to ensure access to basic health services, treatment for severe malnutrition and support for countries to prevent, detect and respond to outbreaks.

===

In addition to outbreaks, climate-induced crises and other emergencies, conflicts threatened the health and well-being of millions of people this year in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen.

In all these countries, attacks on health constantly undermine our work.

In 2022, WHO verified more than 1,000 health attacks in 16 countries, with 220 deaths and 436 injuries.

Attacks on health are a violation of international humanitarian law and a violation of human rights. They deprive people of care when they need it most.

===

WHO’s work to respond to emergencies often makes headlines, but around the world we are working in many other vital ways to protect and promote health in ways that don’t often make the news.

We supported countries to restore essential health services disrupted during the pandemic, including routine immunization, where we saw the largest sustained decline in childhood vaccinations in 30 years.

As a result, 25 million children missed out on life-saving vaccines, and catching up is now one of our highest priorities.

This year, we continued to support the rollout of the world’s first malaria vaccine, reaching more than 1 million children in Africa;

We supported countries to introduce new legislation or taxes to tackle health-damaging products, including tobacco, trans fats and sugary drinks;

New reports highlighted for the first time critical gaps in services for oral health, refugee and immigrant health, infection prevention and control, disabilities, and more.

We published lifesaving guidelines for HIV, tuberculosis, hepatitis C, maternal and newborn health, safe abortion and more;

We worked to put health at the top of the climate agenda, amid a continued increase in the frequency and severity of extreme weather events;

We raised the alarm about increasing resistance to bacterial infections and published the first list of priority fungal infections that threaten public health;

And most recently, our partnership with FIFA enabled us to reach billions of people around the world with campaigns promoting health during the World Cup.

2022 was also a landmark year for the future of WHO, with our member states committing to increase their assessed contributions – or membership fees – to 50% of our core budget over the next decade, from just 16% now .

This will give WHO much more predictable and sustainable funding, enabling us to deliver long-term programming in countries and attract and retain the world-class experts we need.

===

Next year marks the 75th anniversary of WHOth birthday.

In 1948, as the world was recovering from World War II, the nations of the world came together to recognize, under our Constitution, that the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health is one of the fundamental rights of every human being. being, regardless of race, religion, political belief, economic or social status.

But more than that, the WHO Constitution affirms that the health of all peoples is essential to achieving peace and security.

Perhaps more than at any time in the last 75 years, the last three years have shown just how true those words are.

Like any organization, we are not perfect and we don’t pretend to be.

But the dedicated and talented people I work with have dedicated their careers to protecting and promoting the health of people around the world.

Like them, I remain committed to building a healthier, safer and fairer future for those people – the people we all serve.

On that note, I wish all those who celebrate it a Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Happy New Year, and joy to all people around the world.

Margaret, back to you.