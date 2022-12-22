UN calls for support for international force for Haiti





Turning to Security CouncilMs. Mohammed underlined the UN Secretary-General’s call for support for the Haitian National Police, as outlined in a letter to ambassadors in October. I urge every country that has the capacity to do so give urgent consideration to the Government of Haiti’s request for a specialized international armed force to help restore security and mitigate the humanitarian crisis, it said. Terrorizing local communities Haiti has been paralyzed by gang violence, which is impeding the free movement of people, goods and humanitarian aid. The insecurity has fueled a resurgence of cholera, increased food insecurity, caused mass displacement and disrupted the education of thousands of children. Gangs also use murder and rape to terrorize and subjugate whole communities. Get up now There are many other crises around the world. But very few crises, if any, test our commitment and values ​​like what we are seeing in Haiti, said Ms. Mohammed. It is time to rise up and turn the current crisis into an opportunity for Haiti to come back stronger, she added. Murders and kidnappings Briefing the Council, the UN Special Representative for Haiti, Helen La Lime, said 280 people were killed there last month, the highest on record. Reported kidnappings have topped 1,200 this year, or double the 2021 figure. Further worsening the plight of millions of people living amid this violence is the dire economic situation, with all major roads in and out of the capital under gang control, hampering trade, she said, speaking from the capital, Port-au-Prince. Nearly half the population is food insecure, with an estimated 20,000 people facing famine-like conditions. Shrinking of the police force Despite the government’s investment, the Haitian National Police (HNP) “continues to be under-resourced and under-equipped to handle the enormity of the task ahead, she said. Moreover, the force continues to shrink. Increased friction has reduced operational power to under 13,000 personnelwith less than 9000 available as active duty officers. Some effective anti-gang operations in Port-au-Prince have been underway, but maintaining these security gains remains a challenge. The HNP needs help in the form of a specialized force, as described in the Secretary-General’s letter of October 8, she said. Political developments On the political front, Mrs. La Lime said Haitians have welcomed a Council resolution, unanimously approved in October, that imposes a sanctions regime targeting gang leaders and their supporters. The UN mission in the country, EASTit has also continued its efforts to advance the political dialogue. Civil society groups have developed a National Consensus document that includes steps to transition to elections within an 18-month timeframe. Ms. La Lime told the Council that some Haitian interlocutors who support the sanctions see them as a crucial tool in the fight against corruption and impunity. However, sanctions will be most effective as part of a comprehensive approach: that includes ongoing political dialogue; and enhanced operational security support for the HNP, as outlined in the Secretary-General’s letter, she said. These three approaches in parallel will be essential for restoring order, public trust and hope that countries can be better tomorrow. Haitians deserve no less.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2022/12/1131922 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos