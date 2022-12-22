International
China limits how it determines Covid deaths in official counts
A health worker wearing personal protective equipment is seen inside a fever clinic at a hospital amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Beijing on December 21, 2022.
Jade Gao | AFP | Getty Images
China counts only deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official Covid-19 death toll, a Chinese health official said, a narrow definition that limits the number of deaths reported as the virus grows after the easing of pandemic-related restrictions .
Deaths that occur in patients with pre-existing conditions are not counted as deaths from Covid-19, said Wang Guiqiang, head of infectious diseases at the No. 1 of Peking University.
China has always been conservative in the way it counts diseases, be it the flu or Covid-19. In most countries, including the United States, guidelines specify that any death in which Covid-19 is a factor or contributor counts as a Covid-19-related death.
In fact, Wang’s comments on Tuesday publicly clarified what the country has been doing throughout the pandemic.
On Wednesday, China reported no new deaths from Covid-19 and subtracted one death from its total to 5,241, according to a daily report issued by the National Health Commission, which did not explain the decrease.
The clarification of how China officially records deaths from Covid-19 comes as cases have surged across the country amid the easing of restrictions. However, the total number remains unclear, as China has stopped requiring daily PCR tests and many people are testing at home. Anecdotally, many people have become ill in cities such as Beijing and Shanghai.
WHO emergency chief Dr. Michael suggested that China’s definition of Covid-19 deaths was too narrow.
“People who die from Covid die from failures of many different systems (organs), given the severity of the infection,” Ryan said at a media briefing on Wednesday. “So limiting a diagnosis of Covid death to someone with a positive Covid test and respiratory failure will greatly underestimate the true number of Covid-related deaths.”
Earlier this year, Shanghai was hit by an omicron-induced explosion. Many people told the AP that their elderly family memberswho tested positive for Covid-19and the dead were not counted in the city’s official death toll. When patients had underlying diseases, deaths were attributed to them.
An AP investigation later showed that the numbers have been clouded by the way health authorities tally Covid-19 statistics, applying a much narrower, less transparent and occasionally changing standard after Shanghai changed how it determined the positive cases.
This narrower criterion means that China’s death toll from Covid-19 will always be significantly lower than that of many other nations.
An Associated Press reporter saw multiple bodies being taken out of funeral homes in Beijing last week, and two relatives saidloved ones had diedafter testing positive for Covid-19. However, last week, the country reported no deaths due to Covid-19.
Medical resources in smaller cities and rural communities, home to about 500 million of China’s 1.4 billion people, lag far behind those in big cities like Beijing and Shanghai. The rural medical infrastructure includes 17,000 district-level hospitals, many of which do not have a single ICU bed, 35,000 city health centers and 599,000 village clinics.
Southwest of Beijing, hospital emergency departments in smaller towns are being overwhelmed. On Wednesday, AP reporters saw dozens of critically ill elderly patients being wheeled into crowded wards in Zhuozhou, in China’s industrial Hebei province.
Two funeral shop keepers and a crematorium worker in Zhuozhou said deaths have increased since the government lifted Covid-19 restrictions. One of the vendors, who did not give his name because of the sensitivity of the matter, added that the city’s crematorium was burning 20 to 30 bodies a day, up from 3 to 4 before the Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.
Different countries count cases and deaths in different ways, and patchy testing means direct comparisons are often misleading.
But experts have repeatedly advised that authorities should be careful when counting deaths. World Health Organizationit says in the instructionsthat “probable” cases of Covid-19 and deaths where Covid-19 was a contributing factor should also be counted as deaths from Covid-19. Problems in counting the deaths have raised questions in countries ranging fromSouth AfricatoRussia.
The WHO estimated in May that nearly 15 million people died from Covid-19 or from overburdened health systems in the first two years of the pandemic. This is significantly more than the official death toll of over 6 million for that period.
Officials at the UN health agency said they were concerned about China’s current outbreak and that its delayed vaccination could put more vulnerable people at risk of becoming infected.
“WHO is very concerned about the developing situation in China with increasing reports of serious illness,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the press conference.
Ryan said the explosive increase in cases in China was not exclusively due to the easing of “zero-Covid” and that it was impossible to stop omicron, the most infectious variant so far. Some scientists have warned that China’s outbreak could prompt new variants, which could reveal the progress made globally to ameliorate the pandemic.
“Vaccination is the omicron exit strategy,” he said.
He said the vaccination rate among people over 60 in China lagged behind many other countries and that the effectiveness of vaccines produced in China was about 50%.
“This is simply not adequate protection in a population as large as China, with so many vulnerable people,” Ryan said. He added that while China has dramatically increased its capacity to vaccinate people in recent weeks, it is unclear whether this will be enough.
