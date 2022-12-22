International
A woman was caught on video throwing a monitor at the ticket counter at the MIA
MIAMI – A woman who was caught on video throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines ticket agent at Miami International Airport appeared before a judge Wednesday.
Camila McMillie, 25, is facing charges of aggravated battery, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
During the hearing, her bond was set at $4,500.
District Judge Mindy Glazer found probable cause for the charges against McMillian.
According to investigators, on Tuesday McMillie was traveling from Alabama to New York City connecting to the MIA.
McMillie checked in to her flight at gate D-39, after being booked for missing her previous flight.
“While the subject was with the gate agent, her two young children left without warning to use the nearby restrooms. After the subject noticed that the children were not with her, she became angry and began yelling, demanding that the gate agent the gate to find her children,” the police said.
Investigators said she pulled the boarding pass reader off the wooden counter, damaging the equipment and the counter area, and as she continued to scream, she grabbed the computer monitor and threw it at the gate agent.
Customs and Border Protection officers who were nearby detained McMillie until Miami-Dade police officers arrived.
McMillie was arrested and charged accordingly.
According to authorities, the gate agent suffered bruising to her shoulder.
Trudy Hooker, who was traveling to the Bahamas with her husband Ernie, told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench:
“My reaction is that I think that was a little bit over the top. She shouldn’t have acted so quickly like that.” said Ernie Hooker.
“That was very violent. She should have taken more time to find where her kids were. The person behind the counter had no business with her kids wandering off. Someone could have been hurt.”
Another passenger called Jim, who did not want to give his last name, said: “It was just an overreaction, but it was a dangerous reaction.”
“Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines and we are committed to working closely with law enforcement in their investigation. Our thoughts are with our team member and we are making sure they have the support they need.” needed at this time,” the airline said in a statement.
Airport spokesman Greg Chin expects an increase in passengers this holiday season and is urging travelers to be patient.
Be careful and be patient,” he said. “Prepare for the worst and top up your patience at the airport. We want to encourage passengers to pack their patience and let nothing get to the airline or airport staff. Don’t risk ruining your travel plans vacation because you lost your temper at the airport.”
Chin also said the airport expects an age of 151,000 passengers per day by January 6.
That’s 10,000 more passengers per day than a year ago.
He also said passengers should arrive at least three hours early for domestic flights and 3.5 hours early for international flights.
He said, “We expect a slight increase in passengers in the coming weeks, particularly in the coming days including the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before Christmas and especially the Friday before New Year.”
He also warns people that airport parking lots can fill up, and he urges travelers to consider parking in nearby economy lots or see if you can drive to the airport.
|
