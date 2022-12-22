



The long-time Marriott veteran will become President and CEO of Under Armour BETHESDA, Md., December 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Marriott International (NASDAQ: Tues.) announced today that the longtime executive Stephanie Linnartz has decided to leave the company, effective February 24, 2023. Ms. Linnartz has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of Under Armour. “With very mixed emotions I share the news that Stephanie Linnartza 25-year veteran of Marriott, has decided to step down as President to become President and CEO of Under Armour,” said Anthony CapuanoChief Executive Officer, Marriott International. “On the one hand, I am excited for this next chapter in Stephanie’s career. On the other hand, I am saddened by the departure of such an outstanding executive. Beyond the collaborative relationship that Stephanie and I enjoy in our roles, we are close friends. well, rooting for each other for over two decades as we grew in our careers at Marriott and in our lives outside of the company. What I admire so much about Stephanie is that she has this great combination of courage, grace, and human qualities that make her an outstanding Leader. To say she will be missed is an understatement, but she will always be a part of our Marriott family.” As President of Marriott since 2021, Ms. Linnartz has led all aspects of the company’s global consumer strategy, including branding, marketing, sales, revenue management, customer engagement, digital, information technology, emerging businesses and loyalty. She also oversees Marriott’s global development organization, which is responsible for the strategic growth of the company’s 30 lodging brands, as well as global design and operations services functions. In addition, Mrs. Linnartz has developed a world-class team and led the company’s progress on issues including the integration of technology and hospitality, the continued growth of the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty platform, the excellence of Marriott’s brand portfolio and environmental sustainability. “It has been one of the most meaningful and best experiences of my life to build a career at Marriott,” said Ms. Linnartz. “I will always be grateful for the opportunities I had to play a role in the company’s growth and industry leadership. I am grateful for Mr. Marriott’s support and friendship. Arne Sorenson, David Marriott AND Tony Capuano throughout the years. While I may not walk the halls of Marriott every day, I will still be a Marriott Bonvoy member and a loyalist to our incredible portfolio of brands.” “I also want to thank Under Armour’s CEO and Chief Brand Officer, Kevin Plank, for this dream opportunity,” added Ms. Linnartz. “I am thrilled to be joining an iconic brand that I have long admired. I look forward to stepping in and working alongside Kevin and the team to write the next chapter of this exciting story.” Ms. Linnartz, who began her career at Marriott in 1997, has worked in a variety of capacities over the ensuing 25 years, from finance and business development to revenue management, sales and marketing. She played a key role during Marriott’s acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts, including overseeing the integration of various corporate functions and business-critical systems. In 2019, under her leadership, the company combined the Marriott and Starwood loyalty programs to create the world’s largest hospitality loyalty program, Marriott Bonvoy, which currently has more than 173 million global members. Ms. Linnartz serves on the board of directors of The Home Depot, the world’s largest home improvement retailer. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science from College of the Holy Crosswhere she is a member of the Board of Trustees, and earned her Masters in Business Administration from College of William and Mary. About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: Tues.) is based on Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and includes a portfolio of nearly 8,200 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts worldwide. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy, its highly acclaimed travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.Marriott.comand for the latest company news, visit www.MarriottNewscenter.com. Additionally, connect with us at Facebook and @MarriottIntl ​​at I tweet AND Instagram. IRPR#1 SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

