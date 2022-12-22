Transparency International’s Amalia Award 2022 – News





The 2022 recipient of the Amalia Award for Professional Excellence is Mara Martini, research and policy expert on corrupt money flows at the Transparency International Secretariat. In the 11 years she has been with Transparency International, Mara has many achievements. From helping to create the Anti-Corruption Helpdesk so our community has the evidence they need for their advocacy, to providing chapters with tactical and strategic advice at critical moments, she has been a real asset to the organization and the fight. international anti-corruption. Most importantly, Mara has built our research, policy and advocacy agenda to stem the international flow of dirty money. It is a testament to her professional excellence that Mara’s expertise is in high demand: she is someone our movement colleagues, journalists and other partners actively seek out to help understand complex cases and the inner workings of corruption cross border. Mara is a visionary and yet practical advocate, and the evidence-based policy solutions she puts forward are game-changing, impactful and accessible. Earlier this year, the anti-corruption community celebrated the revision of the global standard for transparency in company ownership, which means all countries will now have to create registers that reveal who actually controls and benefits from companies. Mara was the person who first recommended this, and then did so by instigating action from decision makers to make this milestone possible.

