The UN Security Council calls for the release of Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi in a historic resolution





CNN

–



The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has called on Myanmar’s ruling military junta to release all political prisoners, including ousted State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and former President Win Myint, in its first resolution adopted for the Southeast Asian country since its independence.

UNSC Resolution 2669 on Myanmar expressed deep concern over the ongoing state of emergency imposed by the military and emphasized the need to address some long-standing issues. He also called for greater humanitarian aid for victims of the violence, with a particular emphasis on women, children and displaced populations, including the Rohingya, a persecuted predominantly Muslim minority.

The act comes nearly two years after the military staged a violent coup, toppling the democratically elected government and arresting civilian leaders, including Suu Kyi.

Freedoms and rights in Myanmar under the military junta have significantly deteriorated. State executions have returned, thousands of people have been arrested for protests against military rule, and the number of documented violent attacks by the military on civilian areas, including schools, has increased, according to non-governmental organizations. The junta claims to be fighting what it calls terrorists and promises a return to peace.

Wednesday’s resolution was proposed by Britain and passed with 12 votes in favour, none against and three abstentions from China, India and Russia.

Suu Kyi is currently being held in solitary confinement in a prison in the capital Naypyidaw on a variety of charges. To date, the 77-year-old former Nobel Peace Prize winner has been sentenced to 26 years in prison, including three years of hard labour. The convictions, which critics and international observers say are politically motivated, mainly relate to the November 2020 general election that her National League for Democracy won in a landslide, defeating a party established by the military.

In a statement on Wednesday, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the United States applauds the Security Council for adopting the resolution. With this resolution, the international community demands that Burma’s military regime end its appalling violence, immediately release those arbitrarily detained, allow unimpeded humanitarian access, protect minority groups, she said, referring to Myanmar by the name of his oldest.

But she said this represents only a step towards ending the bloodshed. Much more needs to be done, adding that the UNSC must promote accountability for the atrocities and abuses of Burma’s military regimes.

Since the junta took power by force in February 2021, they have waged a brutal campaign against the people of Myanmar by burning villages, carrying out indiscriminate airstrikes, torture and mass killings, British UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward said in a statement.

This resolution sends a clear message: The Security Council is deeply concerned about what is happening in Myanmar at the hands of the military and the so-called state of emergency imposed to suppress the people’s calls for peace and democracy, she added.

The news drew a mixed response from rights groups demanding more action.

Global Justice Center President Akila Radhakrishnan responded to the UNSC’s efforts, calling it a missed opportunity for stronger action, but reiterated the urgent need to come up with a better plan of action.

[W]It cannot be denied that the members of the Council missed an opportunity for stronger action. Most important was their failure to establish a mechanism for regular reporting on the situation in Myanmar. This is a crisis that is constantly evolving and deepening. It is therefore urgent that Council members treat this resolution as a first step in developing a comprehensive and ongoing action plan.

Elaine Pearson, Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said the resolution is an important step on behalf of the people of Myanmar, opening the door to hold Myanmar’s brutal generals accountable.

Pearson added that the resolution should bring new scrutiny to the daily atrocities of the junta and recognition of the courageous efforts of the people of Myanmar towards democracy and freedom.