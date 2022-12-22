Global Ag News for December 21.22

TOP TITLES

India extends suspension of futures trading in key farm commodities by a year

India’s market regulator on Tuesday extended the suspension of trading in commodity derivative contracts including wheat, crude and crude palm oil until December 20, 2023.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had last year ordered a one-year suspension of futures trading in key farm commodities after the world’s largest importer of vegetable oils and a major wheat producer and rice struggled to moderate food inflation.

In a notice late on Tuesday, SEBI said the suspension of futures trading will continue for one year for soybeans and its derivatives, crude palm oil, wheat, paddy rice, chickpeas, green gram and mustard.

Annual retail sales inflation eased below the central bank’s upper tolerance level for the first time this year in November, amid a softer rise in food prices.

THE FUTURE AND THE WEATHER

Overnight wheat prices are up 1 1/4 in SRW, 3 3/4 in HRW, 1 1/2 in HRS; Corn has grown 1/2; Soy up to 6; Soybean meal rose $0.24; Soy increased by 0.22.

For the week so far, wheat prices have increased 1/4 in SRW, 8 in HRW, up to 8 3/4 in HRS; Corn is reduced by 1/2; Soy up to 1; Soybean meal was down $1.11; Soy increased by 2.85.

For the month so far, wheat prices are down 43 3/4 in SRW, 49 in HRW, 25 1/2 in HRS; Corn is down 14 1/2; Soybeans up to 10 1/4; Soybean meal rose $35.70; Falling soybeans 5.25.

Year-to-date closes are -2% in SRW, up 6% in HRW, down -6% in HRS; Corn has increased by 10%; Soy grows by 12%; Soya flour up to 10%; Soy increased by 18%.

China Ag Futures (MARCH 23) Soybeans down 11 yuan; Soy flour up to 49; Soy below 38; Palm oil below 42; Corn 38 – Malaysian palm oil prices rose 91 ringgit (+2.35%) to 3,960 overnight.

There were changes in registrations (-5 soy). Total registrations: 2,795 SRW wheat contracts; 0 Oats; 154 Corn; 91 Soy; 774 Sojoil; 291 Soymeal; 495 HRW Wheat.

Preliminary changes in open futures interest on December 20 were: SRW Wheat 971 contracts, HRW Wheat 1,462, Corn 3,671, Soybeans 1,294, Soybean Meal 2,848, Soybeans 10,404.

Brazil Grains and Oilseeds Forecast: Rio Grande do Sul and Parana Forecast: Isolated to scattered showers Wednesday in the north. Mostly dry Thursday-Friday. Isolated showers in the south on Saturday. Temperatures near normal Wednesday, below normal north and near normal south Thursday-Friday, near normal Saturday. Mato Grosso, MGDS and southern Goias forecast: Scattered rain until Saturday. Temperatures near below normal until Saturday.

Argentina Grains and Oilseeds Forecast: Cordoba, Santa Fe, Buenos Aires North Forecast: Mostly dry Wednesday. Isolated showers Thursday, scattered showers Friday-Saturday. Temperatures near normal through Friday, below normal on Saturday. La Pampa, Buenos Aires South Forecast: Mostly dry Wednesday, isolated to scattered showers Thursday-Friday. Saturday mostly dry. Temperatures near normal through Friday, below normal on Saturday.

Northern Plains Forecast: Isolated to scattered snow on Wednesday. Mostly dry Thursday-Saturday. Temperatures well below normal through Friday, down to well below normal Saturday. Outlook: Isolated to scattered showers Sunday-Thursday. Temperatures above normal west and below normal east Sunday-Monday, near above normal Tuesday-Thursday.

Central/Southern Plains Forecast: Northern Wednesday with scattered showers. Isolated to scattered showers on Thursday. Mostly dry Friday-Saturday. Temperatures near well below normal Wednesday, well below normal Thursday-Saturday. Outlook: Isolated showers Sunday-Monday. Mostly dry Tuesday-Thursday. Temperatures close to normal Sunday-Monday, above normal Tuesday-Thursday.

West Midwest Forecast: Scattered showers Wednesday-Thursday. Mostly dry Friday-Saturday. Below normal temperatures through Saturday.

Middle East Forecast: Isolated to scattered showers Wednesday-Saturday. Below normal temperatures through Saturday. Outlook: Mostly dry Sunday. Scattered showers Monday-Thursday. Temperatures below normal Sunday-Tuesday, above normal Wednesday-Thursday.

The player sheet for December 20 had funds: net buyers of 1,000 SRW wheat contracts, buyers of 1,500 corn, buyers of 6,500 soybeans, buyers of 1,000 soybean meal and buyers of 3,000 soybeans.

tenders

FOOD WHEAT TENDER: Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is looking to buy a total of 144,441 tonnes of food-grade wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender that will close on December 22.

US WHEAT TENDER: The Taiwan Flour Mills Association has announced an international tender to purchase 56,000 tons of Class 1 milling wheat to be sourced from the United States.

TENDERS IN CUTTING

WHEAT TENDER: Iraq’s state grain buyer has announced a tender to buy a nominal 50,000 tons of mill wheat

MAIZE TENDER: South Korea’s state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp issued new international tenders to buy about 25,000 tons of food-grade soybeans free of genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

SUNFLOWER OIL TENDER: Turkey’s state grain board TMO has announced an international tender to buy around 24,000 tonnes of crude sunflower oil

RICE TENDER: South Korea’s state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp has issued an international tender to buy about 83,672 tonnes of rice to be sourced from the United States.

RICE TENDERS: Bangladesh’s state grain buyer issues an international tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice

tODAY

November imports to China

Soybean imports -14.2% year on year to 7.35 million tons

Corn imports -5.8% per year to 0.74 million tons

Wheat imports +35.4% y/y to 1.01 million tons

Rice imports -33% year on year to 0.33 million tons

Brazilian soybean exports seen at 1,750 million tns in December – Anec

BRAZIL SOY EXPORTS SEE 1,750 MILLION TNS IN DECEMBER VERSUS 1,772 MILLION TNS PREVIOUS WEEK – ANEC

BRAZIL’S SOYBEAN EXPORTS AT 1.523 MILLION TNS IN DECEMBER, AGAINST 1.599 MILLION TNS PREVIOUS WEEK’S FORECAST – ANEC

BRAZIL DECEMBER CORN EXPORTS AT 6.579 MILLION TNS IN DECEMBER, VERSUS 6.715 MILLION TNS FORECAST IN PREVIOUS WEEK ANEC

Growth of EU soft wheat exports by 5.5% per year; Corn imports more than doubled

EU soft wheat exports during the season that started on July 1 totaled 15.7 million tonnes as of December 18, compared with 14.9 million tonnes in the same period a year earlier, the European Commission said on its website. .

Top destinations include Morocco (2.13 million tonnes), Algeria (2.12 million tonnes) and Egypt (1.59 million tonnes)

EU barley exports are 2.78 million tonnes, compared to 4.8 million tonnes a year ago

EU corn imports at 13.5 million tonnes, compared to 6.58 million tonnes a year ago

China’s November soybean imports from the US fall 7%

China’s November soybean imports from the United States fell 6.9% from a year earlier, data showed on Tuesday, as low river levels in the US slowed the shipment of beans to ports for export.

The world’s biggest soybean buyer, China, imported 3.38 million tons of the oilseed from the United States last month, up from 3.63 million tons a year earlier, according to the General Administration of Customs.

Exports of U.S. soybeans were delayed by low water on the Mississippi River and its tributaries, slowing the flow of barges of the grain to Gulf Coast export terminals.

Imports from Brazil, China’s biggest supplier, fell 32.3% in November to 2.54 million tonnes, as high prices and low bean crushing profits eroded appetite for purchases from the South American nation.

Total soybean imports fell 14% in November from a year earlier to 7.35 million tonnes, data showed this month.

For the first 11 months of the year, China imported 51.83 million tons of Brazilian beans, up from 56.5 million tons in the same period in 2021.

Imports from the United States for the January-November period reached 23.01 million tons, up from 26.2 million tons a year ago.

UBS average overweight in agriculture and livestock in 2023

We believe wheat prices and positioning do not adequately reflect the extent of climate and geopolitical risks present over the first quarter or so, UBS agriculture strategists including Wayne Gordon wrote in a note.

UBS expects wheat prices to rise to $8.25 a bushel by the end of June and then ease to $7.50 by the end of 2023 We forecast the global wheat market to face a deficit over the next two years,

UBS raises corn forecast to $7.25/bushel by end of June ($6.75 previously forecast)

It predicts a slight increase in sugar prices during 2023 to $0.21 per pound; and a global surplus of 23 million tons

expects coffee prices to recover somewhat in the first quarter; sees $1.85/lb at the end of March

Cuts cocoa outlook to $2,250/t at end-2023 from $2,700/t

Indonesia will announce another ban on the export of goods on Wednesday

Indonesia will announce another ban on the export of goods later on Wednesday, President Joko Widodo said in Jakarta.

Jokowi, as the president is known, also indicated there were potentially more bans on shipments coming in 2023. Next year, we may announce a ban on one or two exports of raw materials, he said in a speech.

It is unclear what export of raw materials will be banned. Aluminum rose 0.5% on the London Metal Exchange as of 11:47 a.m. in Singapore, as Indonesia is a major supplier of bauxite, an ore used to make the metal. Palm oil rose 1.8% amid floods in top producer Malaysia.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy has pursued policies designed to create jobs and income by processing more of its natural resources at home, rather than simply shipping raw materials. Jokowi said this month that Indonesia would not pursue a purely open economic model that he blamed for lowering Latin America’s growth prospects for decades.

The World Trade Organization ruled last month that Indonesia’s ban on nickel ore exports violates international trade rules after a complaint from the European Union. Jakarta is appealing the decision.

LIVESTOCK SURVEY: US cattle seen down 4.6%