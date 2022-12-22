World Bank approves $610 million financing package to address urgent needs in Ukraine





The package includes additional funding to support essential services; The new project supports health care services WASHINGTON, December 20, 2022The World Bank Group today announced a new financing package that includes projects to boost relief and recovery efforts for Ukraine amid the ongoing war. The World Bank will provide additional financing of $500 million through an IBRD loan, supported by a UK guarantee of the same amount and mobilized under the Public Expenditure on Sustainability of Administrative Capacity (PEACE) Project. The World Bank will also support Ukraine with a new project to restore and improve access to health care and address new and urgent needs for health services due to the war. The Russian occupation of Ukraine continues to have devastating economic and humanitarian consequences, affecting the health sector, critical energy infrastructure and transport networks. World Bank Group President David Malpass. We welcome today’s financial support from our partners. The World Bank has mobilized $18 billion in emergency financing in support of the people of Ukraine since the start of the war, including commitments and pledges from donors, of which $15 billion has been disbursed. An additional $500 million in IBRD lending to the PEACE Project will assist the Government of Ukraine with costs related to child and family benefits, public employee salaries and utility payments. Maintaining these critical public services is essential to limit the loss of human capital and rebuild the country and its economy after the war. To date, we estimate that 12 million people in Ukraine have benefited from the PEACE project. Health Improvement and Life Saving Project (HEAL Ukraine). improve and strengthen primary health care, address the increased demand for mental health and rehabilitation services due to war, restore and strengthen service delivery in hospitals facing capacity constraints, and support capacity building for the main health institutions. Initial funding for the project includes a €100 million loan from the IBRD, supported by a guarantee from the Government of Spain and a $10 million grant from the Global Fund for Women, Children and Adolescents (GFF). Additional funding for the project is expected to increase to a total of $500 million, starting with an upcoming $10 million grant through the Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund (URTF). As of December 6, 2022, 507 health care facilities, equivalent to 5.5 percent of public providers, have been destroyed or damaged. Utilization of health services also decreased significantly during the first months of the war. In March 2022, the number of childhood vaccinations fell by 40 percent compared to the previous year and has not recovered. In September 2022, almost a third of people living in Ukraine reported that they could not afford the necessary medicines. Furthermore, the war has had a direct negative impact on the mental health of the population, exacerbating pre-existing issues that disproportionately affect women, including gender-based violence. War-related injuries have led to a significant increase in the need for rehabilitation services. The new funding package adds to several previously announced packages for the PEACE project, including the $1.49 billion Investment Project Financing (IPF) in June, $4.5 billion in grant funding approved in August, $530 million in loan guarantees in September 2022 and another. $4.5 billion in grant funding approved in November 2022. See the full list of total World Bank Group funding mobilized for Ukraine.

