Inside Housing – News – More than £8.5m in funding announced to support homeless veterans





More than 8.5 million in funding has been announced by the government to support homeless veterans. The funding will go to charities that provide services in more than 900 supported housing units in England, where specialist help is provided to veterans, including health, education and employment. The money will also allow the creation of a new Op Fortitude referral scheme which will enable veterans at risk of homelessness to access supported housing and specialist care. Prior to the funding, veterans' affairs minister Johnny Mercer worked with the veterans' housing charity sector to set up a temporary referral scheme in England and Scotland over the Christmas period. This scheme aims to ensure that no veteran seeking support is homeless at Christmas. Mercer said the government remains firmly committed to ending veteran homelessness by 2023. No one, least of all those who have served this country, should be homeless. That's why today we're committing £8.5 million in funding and supporting a dedicated pathway, created in collaboration with our charity partners, so veterans can not only get the housing support they need this Christmas, but the vital support required to help them continue. their feet again. Premier Rishi Sunak is also hosting an event at No 10 on Wednesday, which will feature charities Riverside and Stoll, along with formerly homeless veterans. He will discuss how the government can best ensure that every veteran who needs support gets it. Lee Buss-Blair, director of operations at Riverside and a member of the Veterans Advisory Board, said: This funding will make a significant difference to the lives of vulnerable veterans. Not only will it support the government's commitment to ending veterans' rough sleeping, but it will also provide organizations with the resources to support veterans at work. Veterans have so much to offer employers and communities, and thanks to this funding, providers will be much more determined to support them to realize their potential. The government said the funding will ensure its pledge to end veterans' rough sleeping within this parliament is delivered a year early.

