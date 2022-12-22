How business helped deliver the ‘historic’ deal on nature at COP15

More than 330 companies and investors have called on COP15 negotiators to strengthen target 15 of the Global Biodiversity Framework and make it binding

Between 700 and 1,000 companies attended COP15, the first time they had come in force to a biodiversity COP

There was criticism at COP27 of the large number of fossil fuel companies, but in Montreal representatives from agriculture and commodity firms were not seen as trying to block an ambitious deal.

The Nature Action 100 initiative started for investors to engage with the most impactful companies in nature

Kering and L’Occitane launch Climate Fund for Nature to invest $300 million in nature-based solutions

December 21 – Spontaneous standing ovations at any high-level negotiation are rare and usually reserved for an impassioned intervention by a climate activist or conservation group. Finance Day at the COP15 biodiversity negotiations in Montreal was different.

As discussions moved around target 15 of the Global Biodiversity Framework, requiring countries to require companies to disclose their nature impacts in their corporate reporting, session co-chair Eva Zabey, an observer at the meeting, asked corporate executive director. the Business for Nature coalition, for an expert opinion.

Business for Nature had organized a petition, signed by more than 330 companies and investors, calling on negotiators to make Target 15 binding on all companies and had led a delegation of around 700-1,000 companies and investors to Montreal , the first time the private sector had come into force for a biodiversity COP.

“Forward-thinking businesses are asking you to be ambitious, they’re asking for stronger regulation, Zabey said. Their impacts, positive and negative, must be recognized, rewarded or penalized. We’re counting on you, and you can count on us.” , she added, bringing the room to its feet.

Although the mandatory wording failed to make it into the final agreement, the language around Goal 15 charges governments with a new responsibility to ensure that large and transnational companies disclose their risks, dependencies and impacts on biodiversity in their reporting.

In a statement after the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework was adopted in the wee hours of Monday morning, Zabey described it as a wake-up call for businesses and financial institutions. Those who do not already assess and disclose their risks, impacts and addictions will need to prepare, she said. This is the recognition by governments that business as usual is economically short-sighted, will destroy value in the long term and will no longer be accepted.

An aerial view shows deforestation near a forest on the border between Amazonia and the Cerrado in Nova Xavantina, Mato Grosso state, Brazil July 28, 2021. Photo taken with a drone July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli/File Photo

Niki Mardas, CEO of Global Canopy, said in an interview. Addictive lenses (by nature) are a big piece of the puzzle. It can encourage, mobilize and motivate businesses to realize that they rely on nature.

COP15 was tasked with building a Paris Agreement on nature, showing that rather than being separate crises, climate and biodiversity were inextricably linked.

Alongside tighter rules around disclosure, the new framework also includes the 30×30 agreement and a commitment to protect 30% of land and seas by 2030. A new fund created within the Global Environment Facility (GEF) will finance 30 billion in annual biodiversity aid by 2030 and there are moves to reduce farm subsidiaries and pesticide use.

However, some concerns remain, notably the fact that it is not legally binding and the refusal of some African states, led by the Democratic Republic of Congo, to support the agreement, arguing that developed countries should create a special fund to helped. support conservation efforts in developing countries.

But it was clear that companies had emerged in Montreal determined to play a leading role. The response from business has been truly ground-breaking, Mark Gough, chief executive of the global non-profit platform Capital Cities Coalition, said in an interview. Businesses are very clearly calling for mandatory valuation and disclosure and this has shocked most negotiators.

At COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh there had been criticism that the large number of lobbyists from fossil fuel companies had influenced the negotiations. In Montreal, while there were representatives from sectors such as food and agriculture as well as commodity firms, the main difference, Gough said, was that they were chief sustainability officers and biodiversity managers, the ones inside those companies trying to Make those changes and work on the transformation Blockers are not here, he says.

There was further support for the push for tougher standards when the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) announced that it will include nature in its disclosure standards when they are published next year. The development clarifies that a company’s ability to deliver value to its investors is inextricably linked to the natural resources it uses.

According to ISSB chairman Emmanuel Faber, the measure is designed to remedy the fragmented ESG landscape and create a common global language of sustainability disclosure. This will be reinforced in the new year by further announcements from the Task Force on Nature-Based Financial Disclosures (TNFD) and the Science-Based Targeting Network (SBTN).

One of the major financial developments to emerge from the COP was the launch of the Nature Action 100, an initiative backed by a group of institutional investors, including AXA Investment Managers, BNP Paribas Asset Management and Robeco.

Like the Climate Action 100+ initiative for engaging investors in climate action, the Nature 100 initiative will engage with 100 companies from key sectors that pose the most significant threats in terms of their impacts on biodiversity and provide a group of clearly of the expectations of investors and sectoral routes. . These will drive greater corporate ambition and action to reduce nature loss, Peter van der Werf, senior engagement manager at Robeco, said in an interview.

There is still confusion at a company (level) about what kind of standards are being used for reporting and what kind of biodiversity data investors are looking for, he said. The more we can homogenize these expectations on the back of a large group, the clearer the signal to companies that we expect from them.

Earlier at the COP, 150 financial institutions, representing over $24 trillion in assets under management, called on leaders to adopt an ambitious framework that would push economic actors to take action to halt and reverse the loss of nature and to provide a clear mandate for harmonizing financial flows with global biodiversity conservation.

Police officers walk past a sign as they patrol outside the Palace of Congress during the opening of COP15, the two-week UN biodiversity summit in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

It was heartening to see the appetite of the global investment community at COP15 to play their part in protecting our natural world, Katie Leach, head of biodiversity at responsible investment NGO ShareAction, said in a statement. Now we need to see them come together to find out how they can use this framework as a basis to raise more ambitious standards.

Separately, Kering and LOccitane demonstrated the importance of cross-sector collaboration by announcing new funding for nature-based solutions that will mobilize resources from the luxury fashion and beauty sectors. The Climate Fund for Nature, aimed at reaching 300 million, is specifically designed to invest in nature-based solutions in the countries where they get their raw materials.

With a mission to also support carbon sequestration, explained Geraldine Vallejo, sustainability program director at Kering, the projects will include reforestation, mangrove restoration and protection of grasslands from overgrazing. The fund recognizes both sectors, beauty and fashion, uses ingredients and resources from nature and from very fragile ecosystems, she added.

Diane Holdorf, executive vice-president of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, speaking at a panel discussion on the sidelines of COP15, said business is in a particularly strong position to drive forward action on biodiversity loss because it already has so much experience and knowledge in building climate guides.

It has the accountability framework in place; He knows the kind of data and questions to ask, she said. And this can dramatically accelerate the creation of a pathway for biodiversity. Preparedness will help overcome the climate battles we had to fight, she added.

A canoe is pictured next to mangroves in the small community of La Tirana, about 110 kilometers (68 miles) from San Salvador, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

One disappointment in Montreal was the failure of the term positive nature to gain recognition in the final agreement. The term was heavily promoted as a north star for business and society and a call for biodiversity that could achieve the same profile for nature as net-zero for climate.

However, efforts will continue to improve the thinking. Flora & Fauna International’s (FFI) conservation group, for example, is part of a nature-positive working group that has set out to provide businesses with the technical principles they need to embed nature-positive values ​​in their organizations.

Developing science-based metrics and targets will support momentum from businesses that want to act, and also close the door on misuse and greenwashing, Joanna Elliott, FFIs global director, said in an interview.

Many people describe it (the positive nature) as transformative because it is not only about reducing the loss, but also about ensuring that net profit.

She added: There is a need to challenge whole sectors to step up. It’s not enough to just do it for your own business, but you have to set the example to show others how to do it. Otherwise, you end up with compromise, with the bad guys coming in and reaping the benefits the good guys have brought.

The Kunming-Montreal agreement is a start, but a wider cross-section of companies and investors must now step forward and start working with governments to ensure that what has been billed as the last chance to save nature succeeds. Elliott said. Avoiding biodiversity loss should be the number one step in any decision.

The opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, according to the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence and freedom from bias. Sustainable Business Review, part of Reuters Professional, is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.