Winter Storm Watch issued for BC’s South Coast with potential for snow, freezing rain





As BC’s South Coast grapples with the aftermath of heavy snowfall earlier this week, Environment Canada says a “significant winter storm” will bring more wintry weather to the region starting Thursday night. The weather agency issued a winter storm watch Wednesday for Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound, saying rainfall accumulations from Thursday night into Saturday could total 10 to 20 centimeters. Freezing rain is possible as the weather transitions from snow to rain Friday on Vancouver Island and Friday night or Saturday morning on the mainland. Heavy snow and strong winds could make travel challenging, the weather agency says, and could contribute to transport delays and heavy rush-hour traffic. The BC Ministry of Transportation closed a portion of Highway 5 between Othello and Merritt on Wednesday due to wintry conditions. The ministry says high Arctic winds are blowing away the sand that has been set up for towing. The section will remain closed until winds subside and contractors prepare the road for drivers. DriveBC also said Wednesday that the 5 Freeway will remain closed overnight in both directions between Hope and Merritt due to “vehicle incidents and vehicle recovery.” DriveBC said it will have an update at 6 a.m. on on Thursday. #BCHwy5 will remain closed overnight between #HopeBC AND #Merit due to vehicle incidents and vehicle recovery. The next update will be tomorrow at 6 am on Thursday, December 22, 2022. For more information: https://t.co/4Qo1sEmQY7 pic.twitter.com/3lvD1k412g –@DriveBC The heavy snow that has already blanketed much of BC’s South Coast has caused Vancouver International Airport (YVR) to temporarily limit international arrival flights. A statement from the airport said the restriction affecting 17 airlines and about 30 flights would be lifted at 5 a.m. Friday, but an update Wednesday afternoon from YVR said it had seen an increase in the number of flights arriving and depart as the weather improves. Travelers are pictured at Vancouver International Airport after heavy snow on Dec. 20, 2022. A statement from the airport said a temporary limit on international flights will be lifted at 5 a.m. Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC) On Wednesday night, BC Ferries canceled two Thursday morning sailings connecting Metro Vancouver and Nanaimo. Both the 5:15 a.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Duke Point and the 7:45 a.m. sailing from Duke Point to Tsawwassen were canceled due to ice and snow accumulation on the vehicle decks. Travelers can use the route between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay as an alternative, BC Ferries said. BC Ferries had canceled a number of sailings earlier Wednesday due to pipes bursting and equipment on boats freezing, including a lifeboat sinking.

