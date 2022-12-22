International
Canadian politicians battle over spending on strained health care system
OTTAWA, Dec 22 (Reuters) – The nearly two-year battle between Canada’s federal and provincial governments over the need for new spending on the country’s universal health care system will drag on into next year and could further erode confidence in the already strained system. tense.
The health care system, already facing challenges before the pandemic, has come under further strain since then, with a severe workforce shortage leading to temporary emergency room closures.
Provincial and territorial leaders, who administer health services, want more money — known as health transfers — from Ottawa to shore up the overstretched system, but the government is pushing back.
With no deal this year, the health care system is likely to be at the center of political debate in 2023.
Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government wants an agreement signed next year, according to a spokesman in the office of federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos.
The provinces want the share of health care costs covered by federal transfers to rise to 35% from 22% now, and maintain that level over time. The federal government says it is already covering 35% of costs with some measures.
Ottawa is offering more money, although it has not yet said how much, but on the condition that spending meets certain targets, including backlogs, health worker support and data collection. Provinces say they retain authority over decisions about how the money is spent.
“If I sent people all the money they need to the provinces, there’s no guarantee that … people would wait less time in hospitals,” Trudeau said in a year-end interview broadcast by the CBC on Tuesday.
“One of the only levers I have is to say, ‘I’m not giving you this money unconditionally,'” he said.
About half of Canadians surveyed last month said they were satisfied with health services in the past year, up from 66% in 2021 and 68% in 2020, according to an Ipsos Canada poll.
People are also increasingly worried about the future sustainability of universal healthcare, with 57% saying they believe the current rate of spending is unsustainable, up from 52% last year, Ipsos said.
“Canadians are very pessimistic about our ability to be able to sustain the current level of spending,” said Sebastien Dellaire, senior vice president at Ipsos Canada.
Canada has the fourth lowest number of funded acute care beds per capita among countries in the 38-member Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.
While increased spending may bring improvements, it will not address the most important problem: a rapidly aging population.
As the baby boomer generation ages, health care costs will rise, according to the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI), a government-funded research body.
Average spending on someone aged 80 and over is seven times that of someone aged 64 and over, CIHI said, noting that public spending per person rose by 36% from 2011 to 2020.
In 2021, about 861,000 of Canada’s nearly 39 million residents were 85 or older, according to Statistics Canada. This number is projected to grow steadily to more than 2.7 million by 2050.
“This is a tug-of-war of the federal-provincial government over who is going to pay for a failing health care system,” said Nadeem Esmail, a senior fellow with the right-leaning Fraser Institute think tank.
Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Tomasz Janowski
