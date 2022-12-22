COP15 paving the way for positive developments for nature





COP15, the UN’s high-level meeting in Montreal to promote biodiversity, ended on Monday. The meeting resulted in a landmark new agreement with four long-term goals for 2050 and 23 activity-based targets for 2030.

By Lars-Magnus Kihlström

The agreement includes goals to protect 30 percent of the world’s land and marine areas by 2030 (the so-called 30 x 30 goal) and an agreement that developing countries will contribute funding to least developed countries (at least 20 billion per year by 2025 and then at least $30 billion per year by 2030). We asked Helle Herk-Hansen, Head of Environment at Vattenfall, why COP 15 is important “If we are to succeed in reversing the negative trend occurring in the world’s species and ecosystems, we need a strong global agreement and the efforts made over the next ten years will be crucial. Biodiversity plays an important role in climate regulation. as a wealth of biodiversity and functional ecosystems are essential for mitigating the impact of climate change. At the same time, climate change must be reduced in order to slow down the loss of biodiversity. The countries of the world failed to achieve the so-called global Aichi Biodiversity Goals by 2020, and expectations are high that the new goals will help put biodiversity further up the agenda. The agreement includes goals for protecting land and marine areas, but also includes sections that affect companies , which is very good.” So, one of the points of the agreement concerns the goals of business activities to reduce the negative impact on biodiversity. How are we doing at Vattenfall? “In some areas we are seen as pioneers and are ranked high by the Ecogain Biodiversity Index (EBI). The goals that have been discussed for the companies are in line with the goals we have already set at Vattenfall, for example when it comes to our operations not have a negative impact on biodiversity, but instead make a positive contribution to biodiversity by 2030. Goal 15 of the agreement, which is more about companies, has been much discussed during the negotiations. With the new agreement, it has been decided that companies large companies to report on their impacts on biodiversity. We welcome this at Vattenfall and believe it will bode well for future developments in the field of biodiversity.” What are the challenges for this kind of nature agreement? “There are many difficulties when governments have to reach agreement. But it is also about finding the right ways to get there. Not least when it comes to measuring the targets we set, as it is not so easy to measure biodiversity in a uniform. Impact on nature is much more complex to measure than climate emissions, and there is currently no clear consensus on how to do it.” What positive changes are you seeing in this area? “Looking at the COP process, it is clear that before it was a process driven mainly by states and authorities, where the business and financial sectors have been less active. But there have been big changes. Today we can see great interest also from the industry. both from the banking and financial sector, which gives strong and positive signals. Developments from the financial sector are mainly driven by the perspective of risk and now work is being done to draw up guidelines on how companies and financial institutions should report the work of on nature and biodiversity in a similar way to what we already do on climate impact. Even if the agreement does not include a measurable target specifically for companies, leading companies will continue to work to also set goals based on science and measurable for their impact on ecosystems and species.” Read more about Vattenfalls environmental work: Link to article on how Vattenfall is working to measure its impact on biodiversity

Read more about the UN Convention on Biodiversity

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://group.vattenfall.com/press-and-media/newsroom/2022/cop15-paving-the-way-for-positive-developments-for-nature The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos