‘Significant’ winter storm warning issued for BC South Coast, with snow, freezing rain and rain

A significant winter storm is on its way to the BC South Coast.

Environment Canada is warning that the storm will bring heavy snow, freezing rain and sleet or ice.

This will make travel very challenging before the holiday weekend.





According to Environment Canada, a Pacific frontal system combined with a cold Arctic air mass over BC will bring another round of snow to the South Coast starting Thursday night.

Accumulations of 10 to 20 centimeters are possible, depending on location.

As the freezing level rises, the snow will then change to rain later Friday over Vancouver Island and Friday night or Saturday morning over the mainland. Freezing rain is also possible during the transition.

The storm could create blowing snow, which could result in near zero visibility.





Environment Canada said the exact amount of precipitation and the timing of the transition to rain is still uncertain, but it appears the combination of “impact weather” will begin early Friday.

A winter storm watch is in effect for: East Vancouver Island, Fraser Valley, Greater Victoria, Malahat between Goldstream and Mill Bay, Howe Sound, Sea to Sky region from Squamish to Whistler, inland Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver, south Bay Islands, Sunshine Coast, western Vancouver Island and Whistler.

Read more: Extreme Cold Weather Warnings are issued for most of Wednesday BC

Matt MacDonald, lead forecaster at the BC Wildfire Service, shared his thoughts on the weather forecast on his LinkedIn page.

He said he has been forecasting for 20 years and has “rarely been so worried about a weather forecast”.

He called the incoming storm a “text-long freezing rain” event for the Fraser Valley, adding that it will have major impacts.

“Following our arctic flow pattern, the Road Weather Information Sensors (RWIS) are reporting road surface temperatures near -15C, ie the roads are frozen into rock,” MacDonald wrote. “As a large coastal valley, the Fraser Valley retains Arctic air longer than most. Weather models have a well-documented weakness in eroding and flushing Arctic air too quickly. This has the unintended result of forecasting rain as opposed to freezing rain (FZRA).

He said Environment Canada models are showing about 30 hours of freezing rain and the strengthened flow “will act to replenish and deepen the Arctic air ahead of the warm front Thursday night, (and) this has all the makings of a very erratic meteorological mix. “

With the rain coming, MacDonald said an atmospheric river will bring between 50 and 80 millimeters of rain, and as the air warms, the rain that falls in the Fraser Valley will immediately freeze on contact with everything, creating an “instant coating of pure ice”.

He is recommending that no one travel between the coast and interior BC on December 23 or 24.





BC’s South Coast is already still dealing with the effects of the heavy snow that fell over the past few days.

The snowfall, in addition to record low temperatures and arctic winds, brought many regions to a standstill, including Vancouver’s airport, where travelers were stranded on planes for hours Sunday night.

Some passengers were stuck on the tarmac for up to 13 hours before staff were able to safely remove them from the plane.

Extreme cold warnings have also been issued for Alberta, Saskatchewan, parts of Manitoba and the Yukon.

Read more: Vancouver International Airport’s ground stop has been lifted, but international flight arrivals are limited

The National Weather Service in Seattle is also tracking the incoming storm and said Friday morning travel could be very slippery and dangerous.