Students celebrate the World Cup victory with the locals in Argentina | FIU news





Call it divine intervention or perfect timing. Florida International University students on a 15-day Seaside Hospitality South American study abroad trip experienced a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity — celebrating 2022 FIFA World Cup champions Argentina with the locals in Buenos Aires Aires, the capital of the country. Many of the 50 students on the trip chanted along with locals “Argentina, Argentina” as they stood at the obelisk, a historic site and one of the city’s central gathering places to celebrate the victory. “There was chanting, singing, people playing drums and just having a good time,” said Ashlene Thomas, 25. “We were there when the team arrived. People were freaking out when the team plane flew up,” said the travel and tourism major, who expects to graduate with her bachelor’s degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management in the fall of 2023. Argentinian and hospitality student Sabrina Pavon celebrates with the locals. Others waved the country’s blue and white flag or wore Lionel Messi’s number 10 shirt in honor of the star. For sophomore hospitality student and native Argentine Sabrina Pavon, it was an unforgettable experience as she stood on someone’s shoulders. “This is the best day of my life. As an Argentinian and a student, it was so wonderful to be surrounded by so many of my people and to celebrate with my fellow FIU students,” she said. During the month football or soccer tournament crowns the best sport every four years and is the most watched sporting event in the world. On Sunday, Argentina defeated reigning World Cup champions France in extra time, winning on penalties. The victory brought Argentinians everywhere to the streets and resulted in a national holiday to celebrate the victory and the team’s return to their homeland. For students like Gabriela Cortes, who is getting her master’s degree in mega event management, being at the heart of such an important world event brought new meaning to her hospitality degree. “Being in the country of champions was an emotional experience, even though I’m not from Argentina. This really brought my lessons on the ship to life. The students began their journey on December 5 by flying from Miami to Santiago, Chile. There, they boarded Holland America Line’s Oosterdam, where they received lessons while at sea. At that time, no one knew who would win the championship. The trip down South America, through the Straits of Magellan and around Cape Horn included stunning, up-close views of glaciers, penguins and turquoise waterfalls. Stops included ports in Chile, the British Falkland Islands, Montevideo, Uruguay and Ushuaia, Argentina, the southernmost city in South America. In Ushuaia, the students watched the World Cup semi-final together first by streaming it on their phones while on a bus for a shore excursion and then together in an eco-lodge after hiking through the Patagonian desert . Those who weren’t football fans before this trip couldn’t help but give in to the excitement and gain a new appreciation for the sport. Others could not believe that they would be in the right place at the right time to celebrate the victory. “The emotion at the obelisk and during the semifinals was unimaginable,” added hospitality student Adilen Rivera Chavez. All students agree that being in the middle of a World Championship celebration was a win-win for everyone.

