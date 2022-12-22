International migration drives US population growth in 2022





The U.S. population expanded by 1.2 million people this year, with growth fueled largely by international migration, and the nation now has 333.2 million residents, according to estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Net international migration the number of people moving into the US minus the number of people leaving was more than 1 million residents from 2021 to 2022. This represented a 168% growth rate over the previous years 376,029 international migrants, with each state gaining residents from abroad, according to population estimates for 2022. The natural increase in the number of births minus the number of deaths added 245,080 more people to the total, in what was the first year-on-year increase in total births since 2007. This year, the US annual growth rate of 0.4% was a rebound from the 0.1% growth rate during the worst period of the pandemic from 2020 to 2021, which was the lowest since the nations founding. It is welcome because we would have returned almost equal growth if not for this immigration, said William Frey, a demographer at the Brookings Institution. Regionally, the Northeast lost almost 219,000 people in a trend driven largely by local residents moving from New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts, as well as deaths outstripping births in Pennsylvania. The Midwest also lost almost 49,000 residents, driven in part by people moving out of Illinois and deaths outpacing births in Ohio. The South gained 1.3 million residents, the most of any region, driven by population gains in Texas and Florida that each approached half a million. Other southern states such as North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee had among the largest increases in numbers in the US. Texas, the second most populous state in the US, passed the 30 million mark, joining California as the only other state in this category. But California lost more than 113,000 residents and had a population of just over 39 million in 2022, in what was the largest annual decline after New York’s loss of more than 180,000 residents. The population decline was caused by more than 343,000 local residents moving out of California, and this helped reduce population growth in the western regions to just 153,000 residents. Despite the overall population loss, California had the largest increase of any state in international residents, just a hair ahead of Florida by more than 125,000 people. California also had the second largest natural increase, behind only Texas. Births outnumbering deaths and international arrivals made California’s population loss smaller than last year, when it fell by more than 358,000 residents. The Western region in 2022 lost some of its luster as a magnet for internal migration. Without international migration and a significant natural increase from births exceeding deaths, the western region would have lost population due to the migration of local residents from Oregon and Washington. Western hot spots like Utah, Idaho and Montana had smaller gains than last year. Part of the slower growth in the West has to do with the pandemic, which has led to fewer people moving, and also the rising cost of living in places that were once considered cheaper alternatives to California, according to Frey. There isn’t as much magnetism for those classic magnets to leave California, Frey said. Puerto Rico lost 40,000 inhabitants, or 1.3% of its population, due to emigration and deaths exceeding births, and its population is now 3.2 million. ___ Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter: @MikeSchneiderAP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/18497b8743335f6196bb9f884f31ef9b The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos