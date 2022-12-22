International
Bad weather brewing: Alberta’s deep freeze to end, weekend’s powerful winter storm expected
A bitterly cold Arctic air mass that has chilled Alberta for days will soon exit, but the dangerously cold system won’t go quietly.
The province is set to thaw next week, but not before a powerful winter storm sweeps through Alberta in time to throw a wrench into holiday travel plans.
Environment Canada says the icy system that has gripped Alberta since Sunday will be pushed by another low pressure system that will bring gusty winds, heavy snow and freezing rain to the province.
“I have good news and bad news,” Environment Canada meteorologist Sara Hoffman said in an interview Thursday.
“It’s going to get a little warmer, but the bad news is there’s going to be some wintry weather that’s going to come along with that.”
Hoffman said the storm is just showing up on the weather bureau’s radar systems and has not yet been reflected in the long-range forecast.
But bad weather is certainly brewing.
“We want people to know, relief will come, but there will be snow, especially the northern parts of the province,” Hoffman said.
“For something this cold and entrenched to move eastward, it takes a really strong perturbation from the Pacific to push it.”
The winter storm is expected to last about 12 hours in Alberta, from Saturday night to Sunday morning, Hoffman said.
A low pressure system will form over the Edmonton region before moving southeast and hitting Saskatchewan on Sunday.
Northern parts of Alberta, including Edmonton, can expect anywhere from five to 10 centimeters of snow. Some areas, particularly the Grande Prairie region, will get up to 15 inches, Hoffman said.
The sharp rise in temperatures will also bring chinook winds, along with periods of freezing rain to communities across southern Alberta.
Hunker down
Driving conditions will be “particularly bad” on highways across the province, Hoffman said. She encouraged motorists traveling in Alberta and Saskatchewan to adjust their holiday travel plans to avoid the worst.
“Saturday night into Sunday morning, we’re going to face the brunt of this weather in Alberta,” she said. “It’s Sunday when Saskatchewan really gets into it.
“If you’re just sitting at home and you’re not going to go out, you’re not going to be affected by this system too much. But if you’re on the highways, it’s going to have an impact on you.”
The storm will be cold comfort to shivering Albertans.
The deep freeze, the coldest so far this winter season, has strained the power grid, broken daily temperature records and wreaked havoc on commuters.
As of Thursday morning, extreme cold warnings remained in effect for every region of Alberta.
Environment Canada says the cold snap will bring wind-chill values between 40 and 55.
In Edmonton, a high of 26 degrees Celsius is expected on Thursday afternoon, dropping to 29 overnight. In Calgary, the daytime temperature is expected to hover around 24 with a low of 30 overnight.
Furnaces are strained and car batteries are sprayed against the cold. Smooth glass roads have created havoc for commuters on city roads. Black ice and poor visibility have plagued provincial highways, weighing on demand for roadside services.
The Alberta Motorcycle Association is asking for patience as demand for their crews has multiplied in recent days. Members can wait up to 84 hours for a withdrawal or up to 61 hours for a battery boost.
Air travelers are also feeling the strain. Hundreds of flights have been canceled since Sunday due to bad weather in Alberta and BC
Both Edmonton and Calgary airports warned of continued delays for travelers on Thursday.
Alberta Electric System Operator recorded a new all-time peak demand on Monday. The operator issued a temporary network alert on both Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, asking customers to curtail usage or face the possibility of outages.
As of Thursday morning, network operations had returned to normal, but customers are being encouraged to reduce their consumption until the cold crisis subsides.
Several daily temperature records have been broken since the cold snap began. According to a bulletin issued by Environment Canada, records were broken this week in more than 30 Alberta communities stretching from the Badlands to the Rockies.
