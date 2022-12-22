Weather Network – Winter windstorm puts hydro plants on high alert





Hydro utilities say preparations for the winter storm hitting eastern Ontario in the next 48 hours are aided by recent experience, including last spring’s derecho storm. Joseph Muglia, director of system operations and grid automation at Hydro Ottawa, said standby crews are arranged in 24-hour rotations to respond to any issues. “We hope we don’t have long-term outages, but it’s always possible,” Muglia said. A winter storm watch issued Wednesday remains in effect Thursday for areas around Ottawa, Gatineau, Belleville, Quinte, Northumberland, Brockville, Leeds and Grenville, Kingston, Prince Edward County, Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes and Prescott and Russell. On Thursday, rainfall warnings were issued for the Belleville, Quinte, Northumberland, Brockville, Leeds and Grenville, Kingston, Prince Edward County, Stirling, Tweed and South Frontenac areas, Environment Canada announced early Thursday morning. About 20 to 30 millimeters of rain and snowmelt are expected by midday on Friday, with the possibility of localized flooding in low-lying areas. Winter storm warnings were also issued early Thursday for the Renfrew, Pembroke, Barry’s Bay, Peterborough, Smiths Falls, Lanark and Sharbot Lake areas. WATCH: Worried about a power outage? How to prepare ahead of time SEE ALSO: Blizzard, winter storm warnings issued in Ontario ahead of holiday storm “Snow is expected to start, heavy at times [Thursday] evening. As a cold front moves through the area Friday afternoon, rapidly dropping temperatures and wind gusts of up to 70 km/h will result in localized snow. Local snow and sleet will continue into Saturday,” Environment Canada said. “We’ve done a lot of advance planning for this. We’ll try to minimize disruption as much as possible,” Muglia said. Hydro One spokeswoman Tiziana Baccega Rosa said wind gusts exceeding 80 km/h could damage infrastructure. “We know from past experience that when you fall in strong winds, you tend to have outages,” said Baccega Rosa. More than 200,000 people in the Ottawa region were left without power after the derechos of May 2022. In September 2018, tornadoes sent six people to hospital and left 3,600 Hydro Ottawa customers without power for a weekend. VIDEO: A look back at the May 2022 derecho Hydro One continues to review its infrastructure as “the effects of climate change on our system” change, Baccega Rosa said, “whether it’s taller, stronger, different material poles, or looking at how the stations are designed.” Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation said it is preparing to keep roads as clear as possible during the snowfall. In a statement, the ministry said it has “over 1,100 devices ready to be deployed”. He’s also using anti-icing fluid proactively on the road ahead of winter storms. This article was written for the CBC by Michelle Allan. Thumbnail image – file photo/Canva Pro.

