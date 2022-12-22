WingX: Run Use Dips in December





As business aviation worldwide wraps up a record year, activity fell 2 percent in the first half of December compared to the same period in 2021. However, it was still 10 percent above pre-Covid figures, according to the latest statistics published by the industry. the WingX Advance data tracker. For the nearly full year, global business aviation is up 10 percent year-over-year, 54 percent over pandemic-hit 2020 and 14 percent over 2019 total. North American business jet operations month to date are down 4 percent from a year ago, but still 12 percent above December 2019 levels. New Jersey’s Teterboro Airport has seen the most activity so far in December, with 4,846 departures, virtually static from last year and nearly 7 percent above 2019 activity. While year-to-date usage of the charter and partial fleet is up nearly 30 percent compared to 2019, charter activity for December was down 21 percent compared to last year. Corporate flight department use rose 18 percent during December 2021 and up 5 percent from the same period in 2019. But it was the private flight department sector that gained the most activity at 25 percent, as and most during the year Annual growth – 22 percent compared to 2021. In Europe, December business jet flights are down 8 percent year-on-year and essentially flat with December 2019. So far this month, the UK is the busiest market and is still up year-on-year. passed. For the rest of the world, December business jet activity remains strong at 18 percent higher than last year and 57 percent higher than 2019. “In recent months, post-Covid demand for business jets has fallen and in Europe this winter we are starting to see lower levels of activity than in 2019,” said WingX Advance managing director Richard Koe. “The recessionary outlook for the economy is likely to ripen this decline into 2023.” Koe expects a trajectory of 5 to 10 percent gains above 2019 levels next year.

