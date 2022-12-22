Global holiday travel increases

Across the globe, people are on the move as the hectic Christmas and New Year travel season is in full swing. December and January are among the busiest months for global aviation, with passenger traffic this year expected to be the highest since travel restrictions were imposed due to the pandemic.

This is the first time I’ve visited my relatives for the holidays in three years, Lyla Singh of Aldie, Virginia, told VOA. She arrived at Dulles International Airport outside Washington nearly four hours before her flight to New Delhi. With so many people traveling and fewer airline staff means you really have to be patient.

Like other countries, air travel to and from India has increased since the COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

I would avoid the crowds and travel abroad in March, but I wanted to see my family when everyone got together, Singh said.

In other parts of Asia, tens of millions of people are traveling by air, road and rail. China expects a surge in domestic travel after the country relaxed zero-Covid pandemic control measures in early December.

The government eliminated many requirements, including frequent virus testing and relaxed quarantine rules. The moves came as China prepares for Lunar New Year celebrations in January, the country’s busiest travel season.





Economic stimulus

Analysts believe an increase in vacations will help China’s ailing economy. Chinese state media quoted Chen Linan, a spokesman for China-based online travel site Ctrip, as saying, The increase in travel on New Year’s Day and during the Spring Festival could be the biggest turnaround in the travel sector. Chinese tourism in three years.

In Europe, travel experts are predicting the busiest Christmas travel season in years after a prolonged period of disruption due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

There is strong demand for Christmas travel, with ticket revenues up 18%, Johan Lundgren, CEO of British airline easyJet, told Reuters. The airline also expects more passengers to take to the skies in the first half of 2023.

London’s Heathrow Airport lifted its daily limit of 100,000 passengers to avoid major disruptions at the end of October and said it would not limit passenger numbers for the peak Christmas travel time.

Industry watchers still warn travelers to prepare for possible labor disputes by transport workers and staff shortages at European airports and railway stations that could cause cancellations. Two of Air France’s cabin crew unions that failed to reach a contract agreement last October filed to take strike action anytime from Thursday until January 2. The French airline issued a statement pledging to maintain a full schedule, adding that it hoped to avoid cancellations or delays.





USA vacation travel

More than 112 million Americans will travel over the Christmas and New Year holidays, according to AAA, a travel services company. Of these, more than 7 million will fly.

“I’m happy to fly to Atlanta before the bad weather hits,” said Washington resident Todd Brunson, who booked his flight days before the Christmas holiday. I guess the closer you get to Christmas, the more likely you are not to reach your destination in time.

According to AAA, 2022 will be the third busiest year for vacation travel in the United States since it began tracking the numbers in 2000.

Fears that holiday travel could worsen grew as forecasters predicted disruptions stemming from a severe winter storm that swept across the country, affecting 180 million people in 40 states. The storm brought treacherous road conditions and caused thousands of flights to be cancelled.

There’s snow in Kansas City waiting for us, so we’re a little nervous about getting there, but I think we’ll beat it, so you should be fine, Lindsay Bittfield, who was flying in from New York City, told WABC -TV.

Chicago, a major airline hub, is bracing for high winds, sub-zero temperatures and possibly 30 inches of snow before Christmas.

We prepared well in advance for any weather conditions, whether it was snow, rain or wind, said Karen Pride, director of media relations for the Chicago Department of Aviation. We have 350 pieces of snow removal equipment ready to clear the snow on the runways and around the airport.

In anticipation of the storm, airlines rerouted flights and issued weather waivers that allow passengers to reschedule their flights without paying fees.

I’m keeping my fingers crossed, Brunson said. I just hope the joy of the season isn’t spoiled by any travel headaches.