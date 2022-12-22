The Sun Belt adds population while California, New York shrinks





The United States added more than 1.2 million residents last year as population growth rebounded from pandemic-era lows, an increase attributed almost entirely to international migrants coming to the country. Annual population estimates released Thursday by the US Census Bureau show the nation’s population grew by 0.4% over the past year. The number of immigrants from other nations reached 1 million, almost triple the number who immigrated to the country in 2021. There was a significant increase in population growth last year compared to historically low growth in previous years, said Kristie Wilder, a demographer in the Census Bureau’s Population Division. The data show that the United States experienced positive natural population growth, the number of births minus the number of deaths. Nearly 250,000 more people were born than died last year. But the population growth was not even in the states. Almost all of the 10 states that added the most residents were in the South: Texas added 470,000 new residents and Florida added 416,000 people. North Carolina and Georgia added more than 100,000 residents, while Arizona added 94,000. South Carolina, Tennessee, Washington, Utah and Idaho all added tens of thousands of new residents. The populations of Florida, Idaho, South Carolina, Texas, South Dakota and Montana all grew by more than 1.5%. The Rust Belt states continued a long trend of population decline. New York’s population fell by 180,000 and Illinois lost more than 100,000 people. Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland and Ohio also lost population. California has also seen its population decline in recent years. Wracked by the ongoing housing crisis and high costs, the nations largest state fell by 113,000 people last year. The number of people who moved out of California outnumbered those who moved out by 343,000 residents, Census Bureau data show. Nearly 300,000 New Yorkers moved out of state last year, the data show. However, 18 states lost population over the past year. The new figures show Texas has joined California as the only two states with populations north of 30 million. Florida, which only recently passed New York to become the nations third most populous state, now has more than 2.5 million more residents than the Empire State. International migration, which came to a virtual halt during the pandemic, has rebounded. Texas, Florida and California all attracted more than 100,000 new international migrants. Florida gained a network of 318,000 new residents from other states last year, while Texas added a network of 230,000 residents from elsewhere within the country. North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia all gained more than 80,000 new residents moving from other states.

