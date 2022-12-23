International migration drives US population growth in 2022

The population of the United States expanded by 1.2 million people this year with growth fueled largely by international migration, and the nation now has 333.2 million people, according to estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Net international migration the number of people moving into the US minus the number of people leaving was more than 1 million from 2021 to 2022. This represented a 168% growth rate over the previous year’s 376,029 international immigrants, with every state that gained residents from abroad, according to the 2022 population estimates.

The natural increase in the number of births minus the number of deaths added 245,080 more people to the total, in what was the first year-on-year increase in total births since 2007.

Rate of return

This year’s annual US growth rate of 0.4% was a rebound from the 0.1% growth rate during the worst period of the pandemic from 2020 to 2021, which was the lowest since the country was founded.

Regionally, the Northeast lost almost 219,000 people in a trend driven largely by local residents moving from New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts, as well as deaths outstripping births in Pennsylvania. The Midwest also lost almost 49,000 residents, driven in part by people moving out of Illinois and deaths outpacing births in Ohio.

South earns more than 1 million

The South gained 1.3 million residents, the most of any region, driven by population gains in Texas and Florida that each approached half a million. Texas, the second most populous state in the US, has passed the 30 million mark, joining California as the only state in this category.

But California lost more than 113,000 residents and had a population of just more than 39 million in 2022, in what was the largest annual decline since New York’s loss of more than 180,000 residents. The population decline was caused by more than 343,000 local residents moving out of California, and this helped reduce the West region’s population growth to just 153,000 residents.

Without international migration and a significant natural increase in births exceeding deaths, the western region would have lost population due to the migration of local residents from Oregon and Washington.

Puerto Rico lost 40,000 residents, or 1.3% of its population, due to emigration and deaths exceeding births; its population is now 3.2 million.