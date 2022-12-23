The US Agency for International Development revives an important committee

The best listening experience is in Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drives daily audio interviewsApple PodcastssorPodcastOne.

The US Agency for International Development recently re-established a group called the Advisory Committee on Voluntary Foreign Assistance. It was rented in 1946 but has not been seen for several years. Now it’s back to work. of Federal Drive with Tom Temin talked about it with Nisha Biswal, Senior Vice President at the US Chamber of Commerce and Chair of the Advisory Committee.

Tom Supply

And you’re not just a Chamber of Commerce person who’s interested in foreign aid, you’ve acted as a federal operator, right in the area of ​​diplomacy and foreign aid. Tell us a little about yourself.

Nisha Biswal

Oh sure. You know, before I came to the House in 2017, I spent a good 20 years in the federal government, both in Congress working on appropriations and in the House appropriations committees, and then at USAID several times. and then to the State Department. So in all those iterations, I was very much a part of how USAID advances the core interests and foreign policy objectives of the United States. And so it is an honor to be here in this new capacity as ACVFA Committee Chair.

Tom Supply

And tell us more about the commission. What is its statute? What does USAID offer?

Nisha Biswal

Well, so ACVFA, as you mentioned earlier, Tom was created even before we had a USAID as a vehicle to bring advice and insights on our foreign aid to the US government. Since USAID’s inception, ACVFA has been an advisor to the agency and the administrator on key areas and priorities as well as management reforms that the agency has undertaken. And every kind of AID administrator comes together that re-establishes that committee and so under the leadership of the current AID administrator, Ambassador Samantha Power, we’ve reconstituted ACVFA. And we have, I think, one of the most interesting, diverse and interesting ACVFA committees in our history.

Tom Supply

Tell us more about the composition of the commission, I believe it is limited to 30, according to the statute by law. So you have to choose carefully, I guess.

Nisha Biswal

Indeed, and we have 30 members. And I’m proud to say that we have such a broad and diverse cross-section of perspectives. We have the private sector represented through representatives of companies like Starbucks for sustainability, or Microsoft or PepsiCo, which works so hard in cold chain and food supply chains. We have members of our enforcement community or NGOs working on democracy and governance or anti-corruption or combating disinformation. We have development implementers from both the US PVO community, private voluntary organizations and our overseas implementing partners. One of the main areas that I think the administrator has focused on has been inclusive development and focusing on localization making sure that the voices of our employees, our local partners are raised. And so we have a number of ACVFA members who represent local perspectives in different regions.

Tom Supply

And just as a detail, I noticed that there was someone from the International Republican Institute and someone from the National Democratic Institute. So it has a bit of a bipartisan quality, it sounds like to the committee as well.

Nisha Biswal

Well, Tom AID, USAID has always been supported in a very bipartisan way. And so ACVFA has always had voices in it that represent, you know, the spectrum of political opinion as well as development opinion. And I will say on that note, the AID administrator was recently recognized on the US Global Leadership campaign along with George Bush, President George Bush and Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). And it was a very bipartisan validation of USAID’s important work.

Tom Supply

We are talking to Nisha Biswal. She is a senior vice president at the US Chamber of Commerce and chair of USAID’s Voluntary Foreign Assistance Advisory Committee. And by the way, volunteers, how does that fit into the idea?

Nisha Biswal

Well, it is voluntary as committee members volunteer their time and expertise. There is no compensation involved. And there is no obligation. Everyone was very, very honored to serve.

Tom Supply

And I’m interested in what kinds of management recommendations the committee might have for USAID because USAID operates in a difficult environment. They give billions in foreign aid every year. But it comes through local organizations that may be in places that are otherwise in pretty rough shape. And so there are difficulties in funding accountability, ensuring that agents at the local level act in a way that reflects the agency’s values ​​and the laws of the United States. So it’s a complicated chain of management, does the committee go into finding ways to make sure everything happens the way it should?

Nisha Biswal

We do. So the way we set up the commission this time, and in fact, we just had a public meeting on December 2nd where we announced that we’re going to set up four task forces. And these working groups will focus on some of these key areas that we want to dive deeper into and provide recommendations to the agency. They include democracy and anti-corruption, especially looking at disinformation and disinformation. And how we provide support for democratic bright spots. We have another working group on climate change and food security and the link between the two, especially as we face the twin crises of accelerating climate change and impacting food, and agriculture and food insecurity. I mentioned inclusive development with a focus on localization, equity and inclusion. And then the last working group, and one that I will play a particularly key role in is private sector engagement, as we look at a very daunting set of global challenges. We also know that public sector support USAID support alone is insufficient and that we must leverage the resources and capabilities of the private sector. And so engaging the private sector will be an opportunity to see how we maximize and leverage the private sector to advance development objectives.

Tom Supply

Right, this idea of ​​development, I think, is really important, because you don’t want nations to say that the Africa Summit just took place here in Washington, for example. You don’t want them to be forever dependent on the colony, actually, not in the legal structure, but you want development to happen. So that the seats turn on themselves. Isn’t that really the ultimate goal here?

Nisha Biswal

Absolutely. And so what USAID focuses on is the ways in which we can unleash growth in a way that is comprehensive, that is sustainable, that is addressing all the different aspects of citizen participation in the growth and governance of the country.

Tom Supply

And just on that topic of Africa is kind of maybe a metaphor for the larger world that USAID engages in, and the State Department for that matter. And you have China investing huge amounts of money in development in Africa. They want the minerals there they want, whatever Africa has to offer. Do you think that the work of USAID, the work of the State Department, and the United States in general is up to the challenge of simply keeping Africa roughly out of China’s hands?

Nisha Biswal

Yeah, I mean, I think I would put it a little differently, which is that the principles that guide our development work are transparency, you know, we’re very, very strong, that our aid is done transparently. , in a comprehensive way, in a way that emphasizes the needs, the priorities of the countries in which we operate and that we make sure that we are following the international standards around, be it human rights, be it governance, etc. , making sure we are looking at marginalized groups in relation to gender inequalities, etc. To the extent that resources are provided by other countries, we hope that these standards we set will help recipient countries demand the same kinds of standards for other aid they receive.

Tom Supply

Okay, and well, let’s hope so. And then just stopping at some of the brass here before we wrap up the committees and subcommittees to meet and talk about these different ideas, anti-corruption, climate change, inclusive development and private sector engagement. So what form do the recommendations take when you deliver them to USAID staff and political leadership, and do they listen?

Nisha Biswal

Absolutely. So we are just beginning the work of this particular committee. It was reconstituted earlier this year and will be the main focus of our work over the next two years. What I expect is that we will both have continued influence through committee meetings with the administrator and key USAID staff, as well as a task force and some recommendations that we will be able to present over the next two years. . . And these recommendations, I suspect, will also be taken into account by the agency’s leadership and made available to the public.

Tom Supply

And by the way, for people who serve on this, or many of the dozens of other federal advisory committees that are across the government, generally, do people need some kind of exemption from their home organizations to spend time on this ? Very often, you find that sometimes these outside activities take up as much time as the person’s primary and paid work.

Nisha Biswal

I believe that every committee member comes with an understanding of the commitment they are making of their time and expertise, and especially when they take on leadership roles, as I am in chairing ACVFA, or co-chairing all of our working groups, and that those are conversations they’ve had internally, most of the people who are in this play leadership roles in the organizations they belong to. And I think it’s a win-win situation too, right? Because by playing that leadership role to serve in that capacity, you’re also able to have better knowledge and understanding of how the agency works. And so it is, it’s a real privilege to be in that position of service.