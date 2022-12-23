China changes how it counts Covid deaths as crematoria fill up



For much of the pandemic, images of overcrowded hospitals and overburdened funeral homes in the United States have featured heavily on Chinese state-controlled television, where the deaths of over a million Americans from Covid have been portrayed as a major failure of democracy. Western.

Now, as an unprecedented wave of infections erupts in China, its state media is willfully ignoring the scenes of crowded hospital wards and overflowing crematoriums unfolding at home, while officials insist that by the governments own reckoning, few people are die of covid.

For nearly three years, China’s hardline zero-Covid policy shielded its population from the kind of mass deaths that plagued Western nations, a contrast repeatedly pushed by the Communist Party to illustrate the supposed superiority of its rule.

But as China abruptly abandoned that strategy, with little warning or apparent preparation, the prospect of the deaths projected by some studies rising to a million has become a thorny issue for a government that staked its legitimacy on saving lives.

Officially, China reported only eight deaths from Covid this month, an unusually low figure given the rapid spread of the virus and relatively low rates of vaccination boosters among the vulnerable elderly.

The official report has been met with disbelief and ridicule online, where posts mourning loved ones dying of Covid abound. Caixin, a Chinese financial magazine known for its investigative pieces, reported the deaths of two veteran state media journalists infected with Covid, days before the official toll was zero.

Other posts on social media have described the frustration experienced by many in trying to get a hearse and the difficulty of securing a cremation space at a funeral home.

When CNN visited a large crematorium in Beijing on Tuesday, the parking lot was packed, with a long line of cars snaking around the cremation area waiting to get inside. Smoke was constantly coming out of the ovens, while the yellow body bags were piling up inside the metal containers.

Grieving family members waiting in line snapped photos of the deceased. Some told CNN they had waited more than a day to cremate loved ones who died after contracting Covid. One man told CNN that the hospital where his friend died was too full to hold the body because so many people had died there. His friends body was left on the hospital floor, he said.

At nearby stores selling funeral items, a florist said she was running out of stock and a shop owner said business had never been so busy.

In many parts of the country, crematoria are struggling to keep up with an influx of bodies as well, according to social media footage.

Outside a Beijing hospital designated for Covid patients, a steady stream of elderly patients in wheelchairs entered the facility when CNN visited on Tuesday. A man outside the hospital said space is running out and he had to go the night before to register his elderly family member for a bed.

A worker in a hazmat suit, who was sorting through yellow bags of medical waste, said he had been working extra hours in the evening to deal with the surge in Covid patients. There are a lot of elderly people especially, he said.

Elderly Covid patients with underlying conditions were dying every day, the worker said.



Facing growing skepticism that it is understating deaths from Covid, the Chinese government defended the accuracy of its official report by revealing that it had updated its method of counting deaths caused by the virus.

According to the latest guidelines from the National Health Commission, only those whose death is caused by pneumonia and respiratory failure after contracting the virus are classified as Covid deaths, Wang Guiqiang, a senior doctor, told a news conference on Tuesday. of infectious diseases.

Those thought to have died from another disease or underlying condition, such as a heart attack, will not be counted as deaths from the virus, even if they were sick with Covid at the time, he said.

Commenting on China’s criteria for counting Covid deaths on Wednesday, the World Health Organization’s emergency chief, Michael Ryan, said the definition was too narrow.

People who die from Covid die from many different system (organ) failures, given the severity of the infection, Ryan said. So limiting a diagnosis of Covid death to someone with a positive Covid test and respiratory failure will greatly underestimate the true number of Covid-related deaths.

According to Wang, the Chinese doctor, the change in definition was necessitated by the mild nature of Omicron, which is different from the Wuhan strain at the beginning of the pandemic, when most patients died of pneumonia and respiratory failure.

But Jin Dongyan, a virologist at the University of Hong Kong, pointed out that this is more or less the same strict criteria that Chinese authorities have used to count Covid deaths all along.

The definition was expanded only slightly in April this year to include some Covid patients who died of underlying conditions during Shanghai’s lockdown in order to justify the draconian restrictions, Jin said.

During Shanghai’s outbreak from March to May, city officials reported 588 Covid deaths out of about 600,000 infections. But once city lockdowns were lifted, the nationwide death toll remained at zero for the next six months, despite the number of infections reaching hundreds of thousands. Then, in late November, Beijing announced that three octogenarians had died of underlying Covid conditions, just as the city increased its own Covid restrictions amid a growing outbreak.

According to Jin, these discrepancies reveal that China’s method of counting Covid deaths is entirely subjective. Death records have been misleading from the start, he said.

Counting Covid deaths versus Covid deaths has been a topic of debate around the world since the start of the pandemic, said Ben Cowling, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Hong Kong.

Most countries, including the United States, made it too difficult to assess every single death to know if Covid was a factor and counted Covid deaths in their official death toll, Cowling said.

But he noted that the debate over how to count Covid deaths would be overshadowed by a larger issue in China, namely that there is very little PCR testing being done after the government turned back mass testing.

We know there are many, many deaths from Covid already happening. And they are not being calculated by the Chinese method or the American method, because the testing is not being done, he said.

The significant reduction in testing would have a larger effect on the death statistics to be seen in the next one to two months.