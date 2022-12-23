‘Feeling of loss’: Dear Tofino, BC restaurant goes up in flames – BC

A beloved Tofino, BC restaurant was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.

Fond memories and tributes are pouring in at the Campbell Street Shelter restaurant, described as a staple of the West Coast community for many years.

“I think everyone is upset. It was just such an iconic restaurant,” said Gord Johns, Member of Parliament for Courtenay-Alberni, who worked there when it was West Coast Crab Bar in the 1990s.

“The ownership and employees have been exceptional. They have been great contributors to our community for so many causes.”

The shelter was engulfed in flames around 1 a.m., according to Ucluelet Fire Chief Rick Geddes. An engine, command truck and six crew members were dispatched to support Tofino firefighters, he told Global News.

Two videos tweeted just after 2 a.m., it appears the restaurant is fully lit.

Fire crews remained outside the restaurant late this morning, the Tofino District said in a Facebook post. The public notice asks drivers to use caution in the area as roads are icy.





asset Instagram, Shelter confirmed the news of the fire with “heavy hearts”. He said no one was in the building at the time, the fire did not spread and its cause is unknown.

“For all this, we are relieved and grateful”, wrote the restaurant. “The shelter is more than a business, we are a close-knit family.

“We know how stressful this news is for our team, but we will get through this difficult time together.”

According to the RCMP, who were the first on the scene, the fire appears to have started in the restaurant’s kitchen.

Meanwhile, a Facebook post attributed to Tofino Mayor Dan Law said everyone is “shocked and feeling the loss.”

“It has been more than a restaurant, it has been a beloved community center and gathering place,” Law wrote. “We want the entire Shelter Restaurant team to know that we are thinking of them and their families and that our community is here for them during this difficult time.”

Both Shelter and Law thanked the fire departments and RCMP for their quick response to the incident.

The facility was a popular venue for community events and weddings.

“For 20 years, we have been proud to be a pillar of the Tofino community and are so touched by the support from our friends, customers and neighbors,” Shelter’s post said.

Johns said Shelter took West Coast ambiance and cuisine to the next level and has been a proud supporter and fundraiser for the local surfing community.

“They’ve just been incredibly generous. They have taken the service to another level,” he said. “We will do everything we can … to support them in their rebuilding efforts.”