



London, December 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — M2 Capital Partners (UK) Limited (“Capital M2“,”M2C” or “Strong“), one ANGLO-CANADIAN private equity/investment firm, updates today on its tender offer (“Offers“) for 100% of the outstanding shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (“superior” or “company“) (NYSE: shoulder), which was announced on Friday November 11, 2022. Capital M2 submitted the attached offer letter (“paper“) to superiorearlier this month. Relevant documents

Introducing M2C CORP

Relevant documents

Superior Industries Offer Letter

One time superior answers Capital M2S ‘ paper Capital M2 will present a Schedule TO with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC“). Offers subject to customary terms and conditions. ABOUT CAPITAL M2 M2 Capital is one ANGLO-CANADIAN private equity/investment firm focused on value creation. Capital M2 focuses on four types of efficiency: (1) management we add to the management team, as needed; (2) operational we bring in the best consultants to optimize assets; (3) TECHNICAL we invest in the newest / best-in-class technologies; and, (4) equity we optimize the capital base to best suit the needs of the company. For more information, visit www.mtwocapital.com. ABOUT SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES Superior’s is a manufacturer of multi-lever aluminum wheels with facilities in North America AND Europe. For more information, visit www.supind.com. This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and generally can be identified by use future dates or words such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “expect,” “requires,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” ” shoots,” “anticipates,” “project,” “potential,” or “continuation,” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Accordingly, actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or anticipated in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and M2C undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. Media contact – Zane PiekenbrockVice President, +1 416 388 1052, [email protected] Playbook https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1973023/Doc1_Superior_Industries_Offer_Letter.pdf

Playbook https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1973022/Doc2_M2C_CORP_Presentation.pdf SOURCE M2 Capital

