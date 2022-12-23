Fosun International received three awards from the UK’s Global Banking and Finance Review





HONG KONG, December 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Active December 23, 2022Fosun International was notified by Global Review of Banking and Financea famous financial magazine in United Kingdomthat Fosun International was awarded three awards, namely “Holding Group Brand of the Year Awards Asia 2022”, “ESG & Sustainability Awards – Best Sustainable Development Company Asia 2022” and “Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Awards – Best CSR Company Asia 2022”, respectively. Fosun has been awarded by Global Review of Banking and Finance in recognition of Fosun’s active promotion of sustainable development and ESG. The awards also recognized Fosun’s active contribution to the global fight against the pandemic, including the introduction of COMIRNATY, a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine developed together with BioNTech, a German biotechnology company. COMIRNATY’s COVID-19 mRNA vaccine plays an important role in easing the global pandemic

Since the outbreak of COVD-19 in early 2020 and facing the severe pandemic situation overseas, Fosun has immediately launched the global deployment of medical supplies to provide strong support to overseas countries and regions to fight against the pandemic. Fosun Pharma also partnered with BioNTech to jointly develop the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, COMIRNATY, providing strong support for defeating the pandemic. Regarding June 2022a total of more than 30 million doses of COMIRNATY BNT162b2 have been sold in Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR and Taiwan The region. IN November 2022Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR introduced the COMIRNATY bivalent vaccine, which can protect against the Omicron variant, and vaccination became available on December 1 to local residents under the government vaccination programs in Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR, respectively. Regarding the self-paid COMIRNATY COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, in May 2022, the COMIRNATY BNT162b2 COVID-19 mRNA vaccine indicated for active immunization of people aged 12 years and older was approved by the Bureau of Pharmaceutical Administration of Macao SAR as a regular imported vaccine. University Hospital i Macao then announced that the COMIRNATY COVID-19 mRNA vaccine self-paid COVID-19 vaccination service has been officially released as of November 1, 2022. asset December 19, 2022Fosun Pharma announced that its subsidiary has received the Drug/Product Registration certificates related to the official registration of COMIRNATY BNT162b2 vaccine and COMIRNATY bivalent vaccine in Hong Kong SAR, pursuant to which COMIRNATY BNT162b2 is registered for use for primary course. of vaccination for individuals aged 12 years and older and COMIRNATY bivalent vaccine is registered for use as a booster dose for individuals aged 12 years and older. Fosu it was assetly PROMOTINGEng sustainable ESG development

Since 2019, Fosun International has established the ESG Board Committee and the ESG Working Group to fully improve ESG management and ensure the implementation of each ESG indicator. Fosun International has also established an ESG Management Committee as well as an ESG Executive Committee to promote the effective implementation of ESG strategies and initiatives. In recent years, Fosun has achieved outstanding ESG performance. Its MSCI ESG Rating was AA and Hang Seng Sustainability Rating was A. Fosun International has been selected as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng ESG 50 Index (top 50 large to mid-caps) for two consecutive years and is included as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index for three consecutive years, which includes 87 Hong Kong-listed companies with the most outstanding performance in corporate sustainability (top 20% of the Index’s constituent stocks Hang Seng Composite). In addition, its FTSE Russell ESG rating improved significantly, outperforming the industry average, and it has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the first time this year. Its S&P CSA ESG score ranked ahead of 90% of its global peers and significantly ahead of the industry average. All these affirm the achievements of Fosun ESG and the global recognition of Fosun ESG’s efforts. Signs of 2022 Fosun’s 30th anniversary. On December 15, Fosun held the ONE Fosun Family Members Carnival virtually in celebration of its 30th anniversary. Standing at the new starting point of 30 years of establishment, Fosun will continue to strengthen its core businesses, deepen innovation and globalization. Fosun will continue to join hands with customers, partners, investors and all parties in society to move forward and continue to uphold its original aspiration of “Contribution to Society”, in order to actively promote the development of sustainable ESG to fulfill Fosun’s mission of “Creating happier lives for families around the world”. Global Review of Banking and Finance Magazine

Global Review of Banking and Finance Magazine is a leading magazine in United Kingdom. The Global Banking and Finance Review Awards were established in 2011 to recognize outstanding performing companies in the global finance industry. They recognize companies that bring innovation and achievement to the global financial world, as well as companies that place importance on corporate governance and social responsibility. The awards have evolved to include companies in banking, foreign exchange, insurance, hedge funds, pension funds, compliance and advisory, corporate governance, brokerage and exchange, project finance, binary options, investment management, technology, asset management and wealth, Islamic financing. , exchange traded funds, real estate, corporate social responsibility and other areas. SOURCE Fosun

