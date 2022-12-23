Japan advances | External work

On December 16, Japan took a major step toward becoming a normal world power by enacting dramatic changes to its decades-old policy of military restraint. Under the new national security strategy, Japan will not only double its military spending, adding about $315 billion to its defense budget over the next five years. It will also develop a new counter-attack capability that will enable it to launch retaliatory strikes into enemy territory, a remarkable departure from its previous policy.

These movements signal a profound transformation. For years, observers of international relations have noted that Japan certainly has the demographic, economic, and technological potential to be a great power: it plays a prominent role in global governance, development, and many other aspects of international politics. But militarily, Tokyo has traditionally limited its activities to multilateral peacekeeping and the US-Japan alliance, and has limited its defense spending to just 1 percent of GDP.

This military limitation has been at the core of Japanese national security policy since World War II. During the Cold War, successive Japanese governments abolished the military’s influence in politics and moved away from the military state. The United States often pressured Tokyo to spend more and do more, and some conservatives in the country’s dominant Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) favored increasing defense capabilities. But such calls ran counter to Japan’s postwar concept of defensive defense, according to which its military should be configured for self-defense and should avoid offensive capabilities and missions. This doctrine is based on the constitution and other legislation and has been defended by cautious opposition parties and the Japanese public. Japan’s highly restrained security policy created several taboos and red lines regarding energy design, placing bans on, for example, long-range missiles, amphibious capabilities and aircraft carriers.

Over the years, in times of increasing threats, Tokyo has repeatedly revised its ideas about defensive roles and capabilities against attack. For example, after North Korea tested a missile over Japan in 1998, Tokyo decided to buy military satellites, which it had previously considered an illegal militarization. of space. Japan now has small aircraft carriers and a navy. But the defense policy of nations has remained largely fixed.

The new national security strategy, however, represents a striking change.By doubling defense spending and committing to acquiring a counter-attack capability, the government is implementing policies that have been debated for decades but have always been blocked. Until now.

In response to the announcement, critics in Beijing and elsewhere will Loading that Japan is returning to the militarism of its dark past. This is false. Japan is responsible global citizen: a world leader in governance, development, technology, art and culture. Even with the announced changes, its security policy will continue to be anchored in the US-Japan alliance. Far from embarking on militarism, Japan is reacting with considerable hesitation to growing regional threats. From the perspective of the United States and its partners, Japan’s new national security strategy should be clap your hands: a peaceful country with tremendous economic and technological resources is increasing its contribution to regional security.

DANGERS IN ASIA

Daunting new challenges in Asia are responsible for Japan’s historic change. China is engaged in a large buildup of conventional and nuclear weapons. Chinese military aircraft and ships conduct frequent military incursions into Japanese waters and around islands disputed by Japan. Beijing increasingly threatens Taiwan, whose democracy Japan celebrates and whose autonomy Japan considers crucial to its security. As China’s military threats increase, its government fosters anti-Japanese nationalism, highlighting Japanese atrocities in World War II.

North Korea has also become more threatening. It has increased the pace of missile testing: conducting 86 tests this year, compared with a previous high of 26 in 2019. Japanese citizens are getting used to hearing sirens screaming and announcements telling them to take shelter as missiles from North Korea navigate through their airspace. Since 2006, Pyongyang has conducted six nuclear tests, with experts warning of a seventh. From an arsenal containing only a handful of small fission bombs, North Korea is making real progress toward developing far more powerful thermonuclear weapons and has recently changed its nuclear doctrine to allow pre-emptive strikes and the tactical use of nuclear weapons in battlefield.

The war in Ukraine has also changed Japanese perceptions. Ppublic opinion has strongly supported sanctions efforts against Russia, and Ukraine’s successful defense against invasion has driven home the message of the need for military preparedness against potential aggression..

These growing threats have prompted the Japanese government to make historic changes to its security policy. First, the new national security strategy will roughly double the defense budget over the next five years. Japan currently spends $54 billion on defense, and the change will increase that to almost $80 billion by 2027. This is an amazing difference. Since 1958 Tokyo has limited its military budget to about 1 percent of GDP, a ceiling that has become a symbol, at home and abroad, of national security restraint. Although it was tested over the years by many conservative leaders, public opinion and opposition efforts kept the 1 percent ceiling in place. But in today’s more threatening environment, the Japanese public supports increased spending. The change would make Japan (currently ninth in the world in military spending) the world’s third-largest defense spender, after only with United States and China. It will overtake India, Saudi Arabia and major European powers (although Germany has also announced a big increase in defense spending that could push it up the list as well).

Second, China’s and North Korea’s growing missile capabilities are prompting Tokyo to shift away from relying solely on on missile defense to embrace as well counter-attacking skills. In case of war in Korea or Taiwan, the opponent likely target Japanese bases to knock out the main airfields used by US forces. Given the rise of missile capabilities in both China and North Korea, Kishida and other Japanese leaders fear that Japan’s existing missile defenses are no longer adequate. So the government is turning to the concept of counter-attack.

Tokyo’s embrace of counter-offensive capabilities and doubling of its defense budget are remarkable developments.

A counterattack capability would enable Japan, if hit by enemy missiles, to retaliate against enemy missiles and command and control sites to intercept further attacks. Prime Minister Kishida has demanded that the United States sell 500 Tomahawk missiles to Japan, which would allow Japan to reach targets throughout North Korea and nearby parts of China. Washington has agreed to the sale; US President Joe Biden called Tokyo a high-priority buyer. Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force is also working to extend the range of its Type 12 surface-to-ship missile, with updated versions expected to be deployed in 2026.

Japanese leaders have debated such capabilities for decades. In 1956, LDP Prime Minister Hatoyama Ichiro argued that the counterattacks were defensive and therefore legal. I don’t think the constitution means we sit back and wait for death, he declared. But local opposition defeated his push for change. Today the region is different, and so are Japanese politics. LDP coalition partner Komeitow, who identifies as a pacifist, also supports the move to acquire counterstrike capabilities due to growing regional threats, although his lawmakers defend a number of restrictions on the targets and conditions under which attacks can begin.

These historic moves come amid greater Japanese cooperation with regional partners. Bilateral relations with South Korea have long been strained, particularly since a dispute over a 2018 South Korean Supreme Court ruling regarding Japan’s use of World War II-era forced labor. In response to North Korea’s accelerated pace of missile testing, however, Japanese and South Korean leaders have expressed interest in pursuing a previously abandoned intelligence-sharing agreement. The two countries have also increased their bilateral missile defense exercises with the United States. Tokyo and Seoul still have a territorial dispute, which colored Seoul’s response to Japan’s historic announcement. Although the two countries still cannot agree on whether to call the body of water they share the Sea of ​​Japan or the East Sea, they agreed to send their navies there this October to conduct trilateral missile defense exercises with the United States .

Tokyo’s embrace of counter-offensive capabilities and doubling of its defense budget, amid renewed security cooperation with South Korea, are remarkable developments. Inevitably, China and other critics will accuse Japan of destabilizing the region. But for 75 years Tokyo has pursued one of the most restrained defense postures on the planet, one that makes Canada look tough by comparison.

Today’s changes are motivated by protection, not ambition. They are being negotiated transparently among coalition partners, in front of an alert and humble public. At least from the perspective of the United States and its partners, Japan’s moves are good news and signal a greater contribution of a peaceful country to security in Asia.