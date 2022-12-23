International
South Sudan: Amid unimaginable suffering, over 260,000 in need slated for humanitarian support
The associated strikes have had a devastating impact on the most vulnerable, said UN humanitarian office, OCHA.
This funding will support the reduction of people’s vulnerability and protection risks through activities implemented by United Nations humanitarian agencies in South Sudan, said Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan.
And it will ensure that aid reaches people in need as quickly as possible, she added.
New partition
International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the World Food Program (WFP) and the World Health Organization (WHO) are among the implementing agencies that will target those with the highest severity of need.
Some people have suffered multiple shocks, which have led to secondary and tertiary displacement causing further protection risks and loss of livelihoods.
Beneficiaries of the newly allocated humanitarian funds will be the people in the states of Unity, Upper Nile, Northern Bhar el Ghazel, Jonglei and Warrap, as well as the Abyei Administrative Area.
Giving priority to those most in need
The funding will be used to help augment existing cash programs in providing life-saving services to those most in need, including protection, health, education, water and sanitation.
Among the internally displaced and host communities, the senior UN official stressed the importance of prioritizing those with the most acute needs.
Women, girls, the elderly, people with special needs and those left behind in hard-to-reach areas due to mobility restrictions often bear the brunt of protracted crises and are in desperate need of support, she explained.
Fund breakdown
Critical humanitarian needs were identified in consultation with several coordinating forums and national non-governmental organizations.
To promote localization and Grand Bazaar commitments, at least 15 percent of funds will be allocated to national NGOs including women-led organizations that are partners of UN host system members.
Funded projects will include advocacy, gender and inclusion sensitivity, and collective accountability efforts to affected populations in response.
People are going through unimaginable suffering. We cannot leave the most vulnerable behind, Ms. Nyanti said.
Quick relief
Since its establishment 16 years ago, DEER has provided fast emergency funding to people in need.
This year alone, it allocated $54 million to humanitarian projects in South Sudan, including a recent allocation of $14 million for unfunded emergencies.
Earlier in the year, it provided $15 million to mitigate the impact of predicted floods in Unity State; $10 million to respond to people affected by the violence in Abyei Administrative Area and Twic County; and $15 million to address growing food insecurity in Jonglei and Unity states.
Humanitarians under fire
However, the humanitarian crisis in South Sudan has been funded under all interventions leaving millions of people at risk.
An estimated 9.4 million of the most vulnerable South Sudanese will need emergency assistance and life-saving protection next year, compared with 8.9 million this year.
As of December 13, the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan was 67.3 percent funded
We need long-term solutions to close the growing funding gaps and pave the way for development, the Humanitarian Coordinator testified.
At the same time, the country remains the most violent for aid workers, according to OCHA, which said that since the beginning of this year, nine humanitarians have been killed in the line of duty in South Sudan.
