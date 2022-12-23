Sunak appoints new independent standards advisor

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has appointed Sir Laurie Magnus as his new independent adviser on ministerial interests – filling a role that has been vacant for the past six months following the resignation of Christopher Geidt.

Magnus’ appointment was announced alongside the publication of an updated version of the ministerial code. It contains a new foreword by Sunak, who became prime minister almost two months ago.

Unlike predecessor Lord Geidt and Sir Alex Allan – who also resigned from his post as prime minister’s ethics adviser under Boris Johnson – Magnus has a background in corporate finance and has not previously served as a senior government official.

However, he has been chair of the government’s heritage adviser at Historic England since 2013. Before that he was deputy chair of the National Trust for eight years.

According to Magnus’s Historic England biography, he is currently an adviser at investment banking group Evercore Partners and holds “a number” of non-executive directorships of listed companies in the finance sector. He also has more than 40 years of experience in the corporate finance advisory business.

Geidt was private secretary to Queen Elizabeth II between 2007 and 2017, one of the so-called “golden triangle” jobs in government along with cabinet secretary and principal private secretary to the prime minister.

Allan’s civil service career saw him serve in a list of high-profile roles, including principal private secretary to the chancellor and prime minister; permanent secretary in the Ministry of Justice; and high commissioner to Australia.

Statement no. 10 on Magnus’ appointment said the new independent adviser will “perform the role in accordance with the defined terms of reference, published in May 2022”.

These terms of reference include investigating alleged breaches of the ministerial code, providing advice on amendments to the ministerial code to the Prime Minister and providing ad hoc advice to ministers in relation to the ministerial code when requested.

“Sir Laurie will bring to the role of independent advisor over 40 years of experience in the financial services sector, with particularly relevant professional experience in auditing, compliance and corporate governance,” said statement No. 10.

“He holds a number of advisory and non-executive roles within the finance sector, drawing on this expertise.”

In the not-for-profit sector, Magnus was until recently chairman of the Windsor Leadership Trust, an independent charity providing experiential leadership programs for senior leaders across all sectors of society, and vice-chairman of the Benefact Trust, providing charitable financial support to churches. and Christian charities in the UK and Ireland.

He also served as a board member of the Cultural Recovery Fund, established by the government to provide financial support to the cultural and heritage sectors during the Covid pandemic.

“Lost Opportunity”

Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA civil service leaders union, said Magnus’ appointment would not address long-standing concerns about the independent counsel’s inability to launch investigations at their behest.

He added that Sunak’s revised introduction to the updated ministerial code did not refer to harassment and bullying that were unacceptable in the civil service that had been present in previous versions.

“We have a new independent adviser on ministerial interests in Sir Laurie Magnus, but the same old problems, as Rishi Sunak has ignored calls from the Standards in Public Life Committee to allow independent investigations,” Penman said.

“The prime minister retains veto power over investigations into the conduct of his ministers and is the sole arbiter of the ministerial code, including any sanctions. How will this give civil servants the confidence to come forward?

“The prime minister had a real opportunity to restore relations between ministers and civil servants and to put his words into action. Instead, Rishi Sunak is essentially Boris Johnson’s successor when it comes to ministerial code and ministerial behaviour.

“The new foreword to the reprinted ministerial code now makes no mention of the fact that bullying and harassment should not be tolerated. Even Boris Johnson did it.

“Since Sunak became prime minister, one minister has resigned amid accusations of harassment and another is currently the subject of eight separate complaints. Yet there is not even an attempt to reform the broken system for dealing with ministerial conduct.”

Last year the FDA failed in its High Court bid to challenge then-prime minister Boris Johnson’s ruling that his home secretary Priti Patel had not broken the ministerial code – even though an investigation by Allan found she had harassed staff at her.

Allan resigned as independent adviser on ministerial interests in November 2020 when Johnson refused to accept his finding.