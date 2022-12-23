Moscow had every opportunity to make the countries of Central Asia gravitate towards it of their own accord. However, now Russian soft power in Central Asia is disintegrating before our eyes.

Just a year ago, Russia’s positions in Central Asia were as solid as China’s growing presence in the region. it was not a threat. Everything changed with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. With every missile it fires at Ukrainian cities, the Kremlin is eroding Russia’s influence around the world, especially in the post-Soviet space.

Now any statement or gesture that deviates from Moscow’s line looks like an attempt by the Central Asian countries to cut ties with Russia and encourages TALK for the imminent end of its influence in the region. Formal data, however, paint a very different picture of flourishing bilateral relations: Russia’s trade turnover with the region is growing rapidly; large numbers of migrants are moving in both directions; and has a record number of high-level meetings. So what’s really happening: Is Central Asia moving away from Russia, or closer?

None of the Central Asian countries have supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and all are abiding by Western sanctions against Russia. Banks in the region do not accept Russian MIR payment cards, for example, and only Kazakhstan GRANTS their use by private individuals – and only after obtaining US approval to do so. None of the countries in Central Asia have recognized the self-proclaimed people’s republics of Donetsk and Luhansk – or another Ukrainian territory that Russia claims to have annexed – as part of Russia.

The region is also distancing itself from Russian integration projects. In October, Kyrgyzstan cancelled military exercises on its territory to be held by the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and in December Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is postponed a visit to Bishkek, avoiding meeting his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin there. The focus is increasingly now on non-Russian projects, such as Organization of Turkish States.

However, such behavior is by no means new for Central Asian countries. Neither recognized Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, and in 2008, then-President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev tried and failed to gather support from Central Asia for Russia’s war against Georgia.

For Central Asia, compliance with sanctions is not about supporting the West or against Russia; it is an attempt to save their economies from collapse and isolation. A multi-vector foreign policy is essential ABLE of the basic economic prosperity of the countries – especially since Russia has shown no sign of willingness to compensate the region for the losses it would suffer from the severance of relations with the West. Indeed, this is largely the reason why the Kremlin itself does not require Central Asian leaders to show solidarity with it.

Time and again, Moscow reminds Central Asia of its dependence on Russia, such as by halting operations of the Caspian oil pipeline that runs through Russian territory and which Kazakhstan uses to export 80 percent of its oil. But Moscow does not demand unwavering loyalty, otherwise the pressure exerted would be much, much greater. In any case, she can hardly afford to lose a few of her remaining allies. The war and the Kremlin’s reduced ability to choose its foreign partners have forced the Kremlin to pay more attention to its ties with Central Asian countries.

As a result, Russia’s trade turnover with all five countries is growing rapidly: from 10 percent with Kazakhstan in the first ten months of this year, 40 percent with Uzbekistan in the first nine months, more than 22 percent with Tajikistan in the first eight months, 40 percent with Kyrgyzstan in the first six months, and 45 percent with Turkmenistan only in the first quarter of 2022. In the second quarter of 2022, more people from Central Asia went to Russia to work than at any time in the past six years, and remittances from Russia have increased accordingly.

This increase is clearly related to the new trade patterns caused by the sanctions, as well as the mass exodus of Russians who fled to Central Asia after the outbreak of war and the start of mobilization. At the same time, Moscow is now paying significantly more attention to the region. This was the first year for many in which Putin visited all five Central Asian countries. In total, he held more than fifty meeting (both online and in person) with Central Asian leaders in 2022. Many other senior Russian officials and businessmen have also visited the region since the start of the war. Moscow doesn’t just want to show that efforts to isolate Russia have failed: there are also many practical issues to discuss. Central Asia has more to offer than periodic support during the UN voting.

Tajikistan, for example, has been accused of supplying Russia with deadly Iranian attack drones that have been used in Ukraine (although Dushanbe denies this). There they are REPORTS that Wagner, a private Russian military company, is recruiting convicts from prisons in Turkmenistan to send to Ukraine. Shipments of telescopic sights from Kyrgyzstan to Russia have increase sevenfold, while the increase in imports of household appliances from the EU to Kazakhstan is RECITED due to microchips from those goods used in the Russian military complex.

Russia, on the other hand, is being drawn deeper into local domestic politics. Finally there is stated The opposition Islamic Renaissance Party in Tajikistan is a terrorist organization, after several years of the Tajik leadership asking for such a thing. Russia has also begun actively arresting and deporting activists and former politicians at its request Kyrgyzstan AND Tajikistan. Even the holders of Russian passports are not sure.

From all of this, along with planned laws (on the media in Kyrgyzstan and “gay propaganda” in Uzbekistan) that closely resemble previous Russian laws, it’s pretty clear that Russia’s influence continues to permeate many aspects of life in Asia Central and shows no signs of going anywhere anytime soon – although the long-term future is much less clear.

Russia already found it difficult to advance its integration projects in Central Asia, and now the war has made them irrevocably unattractive. There is no chance of Uzbekistan joining the Eurasian Economic Union now, and if Tajikistan can be persuaded to do so, it will be at the cost of major concessions.

CSTO’s reputation is in tatters. Russia’s military losses in Ukraine have exploded the myth of a powerful Russian military, which has alarmed countries that depended on the Russian security umbrella. This does not mean that the CSTO will be disbanded soon, but there is certainly no potential for its expansion.

Russian soft power in Central Asia is disintegrating before our eyes. polls show that most people in Central Asia (70 percent in Kyrgyzstan, 55 percent in Kazakhstan and 30 percent in Uzbekistan) blame the current economic problems on the Russian occupation of Ukraine. Bishkek AND Almaty have seen several protests against the war; places of entertainment are refusing to host Russian stars; and the popularity of the Russian language is falling. Central Asian media have been trapped in Russia for trying to overlay the war in Ukraine objectively. The matter of decolonization is once again in the public discourse.

The pillar of Russian influence in Central Asia remains the relationship of trust between the countries’ political elites. All the regimes are run by old men who grew up in Soviet times and who communicate with each other in Russian. They’ve known each other for decades, and each newcomer faces an obligation trip in Moscow to be seen and approved.

For now, these regimes do not want to risk antagonizing the Kremlin, and their response to growing public calls for their countries to distance themselves from Russia has been very restrained: CUTTING the number of Russian language lessons in schools, for example, or reappointment roads. But elites in Central Asia are gradually changing along with society, which remains very young: half of the region’s residents are under thirty. They don’t remember Soviet times; they are less likely to speak Russian; and they do not consider Russia an example to which they aspire.

The departure of Central Asia from an increasingly unattractive Russia is a natural process. Central Asian states have never been as self-sufficient as they are now, nor have the publics in these countries ever demanded so much of their leadership, including in matters of foreign policy. However, instead of recognizing the agency of Central Asian nations and working to make itself more attractive to them, Moscow wants the former Soviet republics to maintain the historical dominance inherited from the Kremlin.

Russia had every opportunity to make the countries of Central Asia gravitate towards it. Instead, she is trying to stop the progress of time. Unless the Kremlin changes its approach to foreign policy — and that is not something that will happen under Vladimir Putin — then Russia’s influence in the region will fade.

