Making scientific publishing easier worldwide | MIT news

If you’ve been at MIT for any length of time, you’ve probably heard complaints about peer-reviewed journals being slow or uncooperative. But these problems pale in comparison to the challenges facing researchers in other parts of the world.

Researchers in developing countries should analyze the lists of lesser-known international journals, each of which has vastly different review policies and practices. This makes it more likely that papers will be returned, which can dramatically delay publication times as they go back and forth with editors. Early career researchers in particular are more likely to have their work returned for corrections or fall victim to predatory journals that only care about collecting publication fees.

On the other side of the road, many international journals are doing their best to publish quality papers despite limited resources.

PoolText is playing matchmaker for both groups. The company, co-founded by Ali Furkan Akin MBA 16, has created a platform on which researchers can upload manuscripts and receive invitations to submit their work from peer-reviewed journals around the world.

PoolText sorts papers and journals by topic and uses artificial intelligence to provide feedback to authors on manuscript readability, reference accuracy, and up-to-dateness, helping researchers correct problems before submission and streamlining the review process for journals.

We are trying to address the needs of researchers, especially in their early years, explains Akin. It was removing the friction for them to publish papers in the best possible journals.

PoolText is currently helping thousands of researchers in more than 100 countries. It primarily works with medical, health science and dental journals, although its AI tools can be used to evaluate research papers in any subject.

“Because of the nature of our services, we were mostly helping searchers in developing countries, but we have a lot of users from the US and Europe,” says Akin. On the journal side, it was aimed at journals that want to improve their impact and receive more manuscripts from around the world. We like to think we support improvements in search results globally.

Using MIT resources

When Akin came to MIT as a Sloan Fellow in 2015, he had no plans to start a company.

At MIT, I had the opportunity to meet people from many different countries and career backgrounds, Akin recalls. It broadened my horizons and sparked an interest in entrepreneurship, just by being exposed to so many successful entrepreneurs.

After graduation, he took a job with Sprint, but Akins’ newfound passion for entrepreneurship kept him connected to MIT. He began mentoring startup founders at MIT and in his native Turkey, something he continues to do today.

In one of those mentoring sessions with a friend and entrepreneur in Turkey, he came up with the idea for a platform to help researchers and editors of scientific journals connect. The idea led to the first version of PoolText in 2017. At the end of that year, Akin returned to MIT to participate in entrepreneurial programs during the period of independent activities. He also attended entrepreneurship classes as a student, where he worked on the idea for PoolText with classmates.

I took advantage of all the perks that MIT offers for graduates, says Akin, who considers PoolText an MIT spinout. In those classes after graduation, I used PoolText as a case study.

Later, Akin began meeting regularly with mentors through MIT’s Venture Mentoring Service, which he continues to do today.

The mentors have really helped in many ways, says Akin. We have bootstrapped the company and as an early stage startup with limited resources, VMS provides a really good support system. I recommend him to every alum I meet who is thinking of starting a company.

International research support

Akin started by building machine learning tools to give researchers feedback on their manuscripts.

This helps them save considerable time because even small structural errors can cause weeks to be lost because communication with journals takes a lot of time, says Akin.

PoolText soon evolved into a platform for journal editors as well, providing scores on things like readability and reference quality to speed up review.

Today researchers can upload their manuscripts to PoolText and receive journal invitations for free. PoolText offers free and paid tools to help researchers select journals.

Akin notes that in developing countries, the number of journals and new research papers is accelerating faster than in countries like the US. He says PoolTexts services are particularly useful for newer journals trying to attract more researchers.

A new journal with a credible editorial board still can’t get many high-quality manuscripts because they aren’t popular, Akin says. Using our platform, they can receive manuscripts from the US, Asia, Middle East Europe and the rest of the world. This enables them to improve their influence faster than would otherwise be possible.

PoolText has recently started working more directly with universities, offering affiliated researchers access to its platform and also giving universities insight into how well they are training their researchers to publish their work.

We generate data from associated researchers’ manuscripts prior to submission and create panels for university administrations comparing the structural quality of manuscripts written in each department. In some departments the structural completion of manuscripts is poor, while in others the quality of citations is poor, and every university has some form of manuscript training, so we enable them to focus their training in the right places, says Akin. .

Ultimately, Akin sees PoolTexts tools as a way to augment worldwide research.

We enable all parties to focus their efforts on the right things, says Akin. Our tools can help researchers spend more time on research and journal editors to focus more on improving their content. For university administrations, the data we provide improves the quality of research results in their institutions.