India begins random testing of international visitors for COVID | News about the coronavirus pandemic

The federal health minister announced the new rule in parliament, citing a surge in cases in neighboring China.

India has begun random testing of international passengers arriving at its airports for COVID-19, the country’s federal health minister said, citing a surge in cases in neighboring China.

Mansukh Mandaviya announced the new rule in parliament on Thursday, where he also asked state governments to step up surveillance for any new variants of the coronavirus and send samples of all positive cases to genome sequencing labs.

Local media reports said at least four cases of the BF.7 Omicron subvariant that is fueling the current surge in China have been found in India so far.

However, Dr Randeep Guleria, a pulmonologist and former head of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) in the capital New Delhi, told Al Jazeera that the situation in India is different from China.

Both the lifting of the Zero Covid policy and a large number of people there (in China) who had never been exposed to the virus are now being exposed to the BF.7 variant which spreads very quickly, he said.

And getting the vaccine is also not as good as in India. So those factors are probably contributing to the spread there, he added.

Guleria said the BF.7 strain of the coronavirus had been in India for at least the last two to three months.

We haven’t seen a huge increase yet and cases have dropped. So it is likely that we will not have the kind of effect like China, he said, adding that India still needs to be vigilant as the virus may evolve and mimic over the coming months.

Health Minister Mandaviya asked the public to wear masks and maintain social distancing, although there are no official mandates for either.

India eased its mask-wearing rules earlier this year after coronavirus cases began to drop sharply. It has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world since the start of the pandemic, but confirmed infections have fallen sharply in recent months.

According to health ministry data, India currently has around 3,400 active cases of the coronavirus.

Cases have surged in neighboring China since it eased its tough restrictions earlier this month following rare public protests.

Mandaviya said the Indian government has no plans yet to ban flights from countries where new cases have been reported.

The surge in cases in China has also prompted Indian health experts to issue advice to the public to wear face masks and receive booster doses of the vaccine.

On Thursday, India’s top doctors’ body, the Indian Medical Association, called on people to wear masks in all public places and get vaccine boosters. He urged people to avoid public gatherings such as weddings, political and social gatherings and international travel.

At the moment the situation is not alarming and therefore there is no need to panic. Prevention is better than cure, it said in a statement.

India, a country of nearly 1.4 billion people, has administered more than 2.2 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but only 27 percent of the population has received a third booster dose.