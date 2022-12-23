INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC ANNOUNCES COMPLETE REDEMPTION OF A 5.35% 2023 KOSOVO FILIGARE NOTES

London, December 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) (“IGT“) today announced that International Gaming Technology (a Nevada corporation and direct wholly-owned subsidiary of IGT) (“branch“) has exercised its option to repay in full $60,567,000.00 5.35% notes due 2023 (CUSIP No.: 459902 AT9 / ISIN US459902AT95) (“records“) on January 23, 2023 (“Redemption date“) at a redemption price equal to the sum of the present values ​​of the remaining scheduled principal and interest payments (excluding accrued and unpaid interest from October 15, 2022 through, but excluding, the redemption date) on the discounted notes at Repurchase date on a semi-annual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months), at the Treasury rate plus 40 basis points.

On the redemption date, the redemption price, together with applicable accrued interest, will become due and payable. Except in the event that the Affiliate fails to pay the applicable redemption price, interest, if any, on the Notes will cease to accrue on and after the redemption date.

The paying agent for the notes is Computershare Trust Company, NA. The Notes must be delivered to the Paying Agent to collect the applicable redemption price and accrued interest. Submission of notes can be done in the following way:

Registered and certified mail: Regular mail or courier: In person only by hand: Computershare Trust Company, NA Computershare Trust Company, NA Computershare Trust Company, NA Corporate Trust Operations Corporate Trust Operations Corporate Trust Services MARS N9300-070 MARS N9300-070 MARS N9300-070 600 South Fourth Street 600 South Fourth Street 600 South Fourth Street Minneapolis, MN 55402 Minneapolis, MN 55402 Minneapolis, MN 55402







By facsimile transmission:



(877) 407 4679



Phone:



(800) 344-5128



This news release does not constitute an announcement to redeem the notes. A notice of redemption of the notes will be sent to all holders of record of the notes on or about the date hereof.

