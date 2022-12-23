International
INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC ANNOUNCES COMPLETE REDEMPTION OF A 5.35% 2023 KOSOVO FILIGARE NOTES
London, December 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) (“IGT“) today announced that International Gaming Technology (a Nevada corporation and direct wholly-owned subsidiary of IGT) (“branch“) has exercised its option to repay in full $60,567,000.00 5.35% notes due 2023 (CUSIP No.: 459902 AT9 / ISIN US459902AT95) (“records“) on January 23, 2023 (“Redemption date“) at a redemption price equal to the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled principal and interest payments (excluding accrued and unpaid interest from October 15, 2022 through, but excluding, the redemption date) on the discounted notes at Repurchase date on a semi-annual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months), at the Treasury rate plus 40 basis points.
On the redemption date, the redemption price, together with applicable accrued interest, will become due and payable. Except in the event that the Affiliate fails to pay the applicable redemption price, interest, if any, on the Notes will cease to accrue on and after the redemption date.
The paying agent for the notes is Computershare Trust Company, NA. The Notes must be delivered to the Paying Agent to collect the applicable redemption price and accrued interest. Submission of notes can be done in the following way:
|
Registered and certified mail:
|
Regular mail or courier:
|
In person only by hand:
|
Computershare Trust Company, NA
|
Computershare Trust Company, NA
|
Computershare Trust Company, NA
|
Corporate Trust Operations
|
Corporate Trust Operations
|
Corporate Trust Services
|
MARS N9300-070
|
MARS N9300-070
|
MARS N9300-070
|
600 South Fourth Street
|
600 South Fourth Street
|
600 South Fourth Street
|
Minneapolis, MN 55402
|
Minneapolis, MN 55402
|
Minneapolis, MN 55402
|
By facsimile transmission:
|
(877) 407 4679
|
Phone:
|
(800) 344-5128
This news release does not constitute an announcement to redeem the notes. A notice of redemption of the notes will be sent to all holders of record of the notes on or about the date hereof.
About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver fun and responsive gaming experiences to players across all regulated channels and segments, from Lotteries and Slots to Sports and Digital Betting. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, significant investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise and advanced technology, our solutions deliver unmatched gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity and accountability. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Reform Act of 1995) regarding International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (“company“) and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions and expectations regarding future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on the current beliefs of the Company’s management as well. as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “may,” “will to”, “” should”, “should”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “future”, “instructions”, “intend”, “may”, “will”, ” possible,” “potential,” “anticipate,” “project,” or negative or other variations thereof. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which these statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company’s powers.If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize , or if any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in future statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and documents other filed with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.IGT.com. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties affecting the Company’s business. Nothing in this news release is intended, or should be construed, as a profit forecast or to be construed to imply that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current year or any future financial year will necessarily match or exceed the historical financial published performance of International Game Technology PLC, as the case may be. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral statements attributed to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this disclaimer.
contacts
Phil O’ShaughnessyGlobal Communications, toll free in the US/Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside the US/Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, +39 06 5189 9184; for questions from the Italian media
James HurleyInvestor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190
SOURCE International Game Technology PLC
|
Sources
2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-game-technology-plc-announces-redemption-of-a-subsidiarys-5-35-notes-due-2023-in-full-301709151.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC ANNOUNCES COMPLETE REDEMPTION OF A 5.35% 2023 KOSOVO FILIGARE NOTES
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan has remarried for the third time
- Boris Johnson rated ‘most capable’ prime minister of 2022, poll finds
- Andy Gibbons performs Friday at Quinnesec | News, Sports, Jobs
- Top Cryptocurrencies of 2023 — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- India begins random testing of international visitors for COVID | News about the coronavirus pandemic
- Joe Biden may cancel UK visit if protocol deal is not reached
- MVB places two on Preseason All-MIVA Squad; Picked BSU to finish first
- Making scientific publishing easier worldwide | MIT news
- ‘Let’s spread some kindness’: Biden gives Americans a Christmas message
- How 2022 turned out to be the worst year for Bollywood-Entertainment News, Firstpost
- Taliban explain why Afghan women were banned from universities