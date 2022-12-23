The latest news on the extension of the IP COVID waiver





The United States and the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) have taken action in light of ongoing negotiations regarding the extension of the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) waiver to COVID therapeutics and diagnostics. Recently, members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) agreed to continue talking about the request to extend the IP waiver for COVID beyond the initial deadline of December 17. On December 6, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) announced that they agreed with the decision to extend the deadline. INa press releasedeclared Ambassador Katherine Tai, real questions remain about a variety of issues and additional time, along with information from [U.S. International Trade Commission], will help the world make a more informed decision about whether the extension of the Ministerial Decision to the therapeutics and diagnostics of COVID-19 will result in increased access to those products. Transparency is critical, and USTR will continue to consult with Congress, stakeholders, and others as we continue to work to end the pandemic and support the global economic recovery. The Biden administration cited the need for an interagency review of the proposed expansion, as well an in-depth analysis from USITC. BIO expresses concerns about IP waiver for COVID A recent letter from BIO President and CEO Rachel King to Ambassador Katherine Tai and White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish stated that the expanded waiver would send innovative US-developed technologies and jobs to bioproduction abroad. As a result, it would weaken the ability of US biotech firms, including the hundreds of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) involved in the development of COVID-19 therapeutics, to compete globally and grow jobs domestically. The letter continues that it is both unjustified and contrary to President Bidens Executive Order to advance biotechnology and biomanufacturing innovation for a sustainable, safe and secure American bioeconomy. Expect more activity in 2023, with the USITC’s Federal Register notice to launch the investigation and at least one hearing. Please continue to follow this matter.

