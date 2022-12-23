International
Vandals destroy 22,000-year-old sacred cave art in Australia
That protected cave and its art have now been vandalized with graffiti, devastating the indigenous Mirning community as authorities search for the culprits.
“Earlier this year it was discovered that the cave had been illegally accessed and part of the delicate finger beats vandalized, with scratched damage to the side of the cave,” a government spokesman said in a statement to CNN.
Butterflies are grooves drawn by the fingers of Ice Age men across the soft limestone cave walls.
“The vandalism of Koonalda Cave is shocking and heartbreaking. Koonalda Cave is of great importance to the Mirning people and its tens of thousands of years of history show some of the earliest evidence of Aboriginal occupation in that part of the country,” the spokesman. said.
“If these vandals can be caught, they should face the full force of the law.”
The vandals were not deterred by fences at the caves, so the South Australian state government is now considering installing security cameras and has consulted with indigenous leaders “over the past few months” on how to best protect the site, the spokesman added.
However, Bunna Lawrie, a longtime Mirning elder and Koonalda’s caretaker, said he had not heard of the vandalism until local media reported it this week.
“We are the traditional custodians of Koonalda and ask that this be respected and our Mirning elders consulted,” he said in a statement.
The incident has angered the people of Mirning, who say their earlier repeated requests for higher security went unheeded.
As a sacred site, it is closed to the public and accessible only to a few male elders in the community, the group said in a statement. In addition to the cave’s spiritual significance, the restrictions are also to protect the delicate art, some of which is carved into the cave floor.
Despite legal protections, the group said it has still received requests to allow public access to Koonalda.
“We have objected to opening our sanctuary as it would breach the protocols that have protected Koonalda for so long. Since 2018 we have sought support to ensure access as a priority and provide appropriate Mirning signage. This support did not happen,” the statement said.
“Instead, there has been damage done in recent years that includes the collapse of the cave entrance, following access works that we were not consulted on and (were) not approved.”
He added that as a site that represented the connection to Mirning’s ancestors and homelands, Koonalda “is more than just a precious work of art, it runs deep into our blood and identity.”
The importance of the cave
For decades, Australian scientists believed the country’s indigenous people had only existed on the land for about 8,000 years.
Koonalda Cave was the first site in Australia with indigenous rock art that could be dated back 22,000 years – changing the scientific community’s understanding of Australian history.
“The discovery caused a sensation and forever changed the then-accepted notions of where, when and how Aboriginal people lived on the Australian continent,” Greg Hunt, then environment minister, said in 2014 when Koonalda was designated a Listed site. of National Heritage.
The dating of the cave art was estimated through archaeological remains and fingerprints, then confirmed using radiocarbon technology, according to the country’s Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water.
In addition to the finger valves, the cave also had a second type of rock art, with lines cut into the harder limestone using a sharp tool. The walls feature patterns of V-shaped horizontal and vertical lines, according to a government website.
The cave and its art have been overseen and protected by Mirning elders for generations, Mirning’s statement said.
“All of our elders are devastated, shocked and hurt by the recent desecration of this site,” Lawrie said. “We are in mourning for our holy place. Koonalda is like our ancestor. Our ancestor left his soul on the wall, in story, in song.”
