Project 2022: Local reaction to national, international news | tidings

(Undated) — KMA News continues its “Project 2022” series, looking back at the top local and regional news stories of the past year. Today, our year-in-review series recalls the top national and international news developments that captured the attention of KMAland residents in 2022.

Before this past year, it’s a good bet that few Americans thought about the tiny country of Ukraine. That all changed in February, as Russia’s dreaded invasion of the country became a reality. The impact of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression against the former Soviet bloc country was felt here at home, as gas prices skyrocketed across the country. In April, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst expressed concern about the war’s impact on agriculture. Speaking at a special panel in Washington addressing the war’s threats to world agriculture and food security, the Red Oak Republican accused Russia of using food as a weapon against Ukraine and targeting agriculture.

“The best and fastest way to address the food security crisis is for Ukraine to win the war,” Ermst said. “This is an absolute must. And, they can win, and I know they can. These women who are here with us today know they can win, if the United States and NATO equip them properly to won the war.”

And the town of Uvalde, Texas was not important to most people in this country until May, when it joined the ranks of Littleton, Colorado, Jonesboro, Arkansas, Newtown, Connecticut, and Parkland, Florida, as communities grieving the loss. of students and instructors in the hands of the armed. Nineteen children and two adults were killed when 18-year-old Salvadore Ramos walked into Robb Elementary School and went on a shooting rampage before being shot and killed himself by law enforcement. Perhaps no group of people was more affected by the incident than school officials and staff members. Like other KMAland administrators, Glenwood School Superintendent Devin Embray says he was “shocked and dismayed” by the incident.

“Anytime something like this happens,” Embray said, “it’s just a very tragic and horrible event. It’s a horrible crime. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families affected, and hopefully, you know, protocols can be put in place to help prevent, and get more mental health skills into schools and communities so we can address the mental health of our young people.”

KMAland residents also reacted to the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. In a 6-3 vote in June, the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 decision, declaring the abortion bans unconstitutional. The decision places abortion laws under individual state control. Iowa’s 3rd District Congresswoman Cindy Axne was among those reacting to the news. Axne says state lawmakers made it clear this year that Iowa is on the path to banning abortion.

“Today, when I woke up, I had freedom – more than my mother,” Axne said. “In the middle of the day, I now have less freedom than my mother had. Think about it—they want to take us back to another century. That’s not what America wants. America has made it clear that women’s choice, the ability to for women to control their health care decisions is strictly between themselves, their family and their doctor.”

Other local lawmakers expressed satisfaction with the Supreme Court’s decision. State Sen. Mark Costello says the decision to strike down Roe v. Wade was “a long time coming.”

“I think the fact that it’s going to go back to the states to make the rules that they see fit to make on this issue, I think that’s where it belongs,” Costello said. “I know that, recently, the Iowa Supreme Court made a decision on waiting time that was also in favor of the pro-life cause. So, I’m glad to see that happen.”

And, some former KMAland residents were in the eye of another storm in late September. Shenandoah High School senior Amberly (Heslinga) Carrington and her husband Jimmy live in Parrish, Florida, which was one of the communities affected by Hurricane Ian, which slammed into Florida’s Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm. and cut a catastrophic area in the south and central part of the state. After preparing their home, Amberly told KMA News the couple waited and watched TV as the storm moved into their area.

“We saw it come ashore and hit the Fort Myers area early this morning,” Amberly said. “Up here, they kept telling us it was going to hit our area probably around 6 o’clock at night. But all day, we just heard the winds coming in. We say the rain came early in the morning with strong winds. Imagine sitting down , like in the middle of a normal Midwest storm, but for hours?”

Although Amberly’s home escaped heavy damage, it was a different story for other Floridians with ties to KMAland. Former Shenandoah resident Rob Nester and his wife Deb live on Manasota Key in Englewood, Florida – one of the areas hardest hit by Ian. Nester told KMA News that contractors from across the country came to the region to help with the rebuilding effort.

“We see people from Vermont, Michigan, Kansas City, contractors for Colorado, all around,” he said. “Any of the pool service companies. A lot of the debris like trees, everybody’s piling that stuff up in their front yards, and they just go from neighborhood to neighborhood, coming along with these trucks to clean up the debris. trees. , and then I guess, landfill debris. Everyone’s piling up damaged furniture and so on by the board.”

The death toll from Hurricane Ian in Florida has reached 148. Dollar estimates put the damage in Florida and the Carolinas at between $53 billion and $74 billion. Of course, KMAland had its share of memorable storms last year. We’ll look at the year after in severe weather in our next segment of Project 2022.