The inventor of Great Britain’s “true national dish” has died aged 77





(CNN) With its chunks of spiced chicken surrounded by a rich tomato and yoghurt sauce, chicken tikka masala is one of the UK’s best-loved dishes. Now, the man widely credited with his invention has died aged 77, his restaurant has announced. Ali Ahmed Aslam was widely hailed as one of the world’s best doyens of curry when he is said to have invented the dish at his Shish Mahal restaurant, which he opened in Glasgow, Scotland, in 1964. Aslam once told AFP news agency that his lightbulb moment came in the 1970s, when a customer complained that his chicken tikka was too dry and needed sauce. Aslam threw together a yogurt-based tomato sauce to accompany the meat. In 2001, chicken tikka masala was ranked above fish and chips in a list of the UK’s favorite dishes. In a speech on the concept of Britishness at the time, Robin Cook, the late foreign secretary of Great Britain, called curry “a true British national dish, not only because it is the most popular, but because it is a perfect illustration of the way Britain absorbs and adapts to external influences’. “Chicken tikka is an Indian dish. The masala sauce was added to satisfy the British desire to have their meat served in gravy,” he added. “Reconciling multiculturalism as a positive force for our economy and society will have important implications for our understanding of Britishness.” A bid backed by a local MP to get the curry protected EU status and recognition of its Glasgow origins failed in 2009, with other restaurants claiming they invented the dish. Born in Pakistan, Aslam arrived as a child in Glasgow when his family made the move. The restaurant, which closed for 48 hours after his death, shared the news in a Facebook post on December 19. “Mr Ali passed away this morning… we are all absolutely devastated and heartbroken,” they shared. His funeral was held the following day at Glasgow Cathedral. The restaurant had posted that any fans of the restaurant would be welcome to attend. Christopher Cameron, once voted Scottish curry lover of the year as half of Trampy and Tramp’s Curry Glasgow bloggers and heads of a city-wide curry dining club, told CNN that Shish Mahal “became a beloved Glasgow institution almost from the start”. Cameron has been a regular since he was two, he added, while his father started eating at the restaurant in the 1960s. “It really feels like a family business, and I can go a year or more without going, and when I come in, they still call me Mr. Cameron and they ask about the people and my brother,” he said, adding that even when the restaurant moved around Glasgow, “everyone went with it — the food and service always remained excellent.” Top image: Ali Ahmed Aslam is said to have invented chicken tikka masala at his Glasgow restaurant in the 1970s. (Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images)

