Merck’s COVID pill doesn’t cut hospitalizations, death rates in many vaccinated adults – study





LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) – Merck & Co Inc’s ( MRK.N ) antiviral molnupiravir speeds recovery but does not reduce hospitalization or death rates in higher-risk vaccinated adults, data from detailed by a large study. The drug, which prevents the virus from replicating, generated nearly $5 billion in sales for the US drugmaker in the first three quarters of 2022. Preliminary data from the study, conducted in the winter of 2021-2022 when the Omicron variant was dominant, was revealed in October. As a result, doctors are already considering limiting the use of molnupiravir, for example, in Australia. The latest results provide more detail and have been peer-reviewed. The study, called PANORAMIC, compared the oral pill against standard treatment only in people over 50 or those aged 18 and over with underlying conditions. They were unwell with confirmed COVID for five days or less in the community setting. When Merck first tested molnupiravir, it was found to be 30% effective in reducing hospital admissions, but that was in unvaccinated patients. In the latest study, led by Oxford University researchers, almost all of the more than 25,000 patients in the study had received at least three doses of the vaccine. These results show that the vaccine’s protection is so strong that there is no apparent benefit from the drug in terms of further reducing hospitalizations and deaths, said study co-author Jonathan Van-Tam of the University of Nottingham. However, the drug was effective in reducing the viral load and may help speed up the patient’s recovery by approximately four days, the researchers estimated based on the study data. There may be circumstances in which molnupiravir could be useful, for example, in health systems under pressure, where it could be used to help key workers return to work more quickly, said study co-leader Chris Butler of the University of Oxford. But ultimately, these benefits must be weighed against the drug’s cost, added study co-leader Paul Little from the University of Southampton. The drug, which was developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, is estimated to cost several hundred pounds for a five-day course. “Right now, I think you should say don’t use this drug in the general population, including those at slightly higher risk,” Little said. Clinically extremely vulnerable patients, although eligible to enroll in PANORAMIC, were encouraged to access COVID treatment directly from Britain’s National Health Service, so the molnupiravir findings are less applicable to higher-risk patients, the authors has written in the Lancet medical journal. Last month, Britain’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommended against using molnuviravir at current prices because cost-effectiveness estimates are higher than what it considered an acceptable use of system resources. national health. Reporting by Natalie Grover in London; Editing by Richard Chang Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

