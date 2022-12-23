Winter storm wreaks havoc across Canada, disrupts holiday travel





OTTAWA, Dec 23 (Reuters) – Strong winds, freezing rain and heavy snowfall closed schools, knocked out power to homes and canceled flights across Canada on Friday as a powerful winter storm swept across the country, prompting authorities to warn people to stay indoors. worsening conditions. The storm is tied to the same freezing weather system that has enveloped much of the United States ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend, disrupting travel plans and leaving more than a million homes and businesses without power. The storm was expected to affect about two-thirds of all Canadians as it moves through Canada’s two most populous provinces, Ontario and Quebec, toward Atlantic Canada, Environment Canada meteorologist Steve Flisfeder said. “Every winter we expect storms (but) this is important,” he said. “We’re seeing different types of weather that all lead to different impacts … affecting a very large population base in a short period of time.” Winter storms have increased in frequency and intensity over the past 70 years, according to the US Global Change Research Program. This is partly due to climate change, according to the Environmental Defense Fund, because the planet evaporates more water into the atmosphere as it warms, leading to more overall precipitation. Canada’s second-largest carrier WestJet Airlines proactively canceled all of its flights to airports in Toronto, Ottawa and the province of Quebec, citing bad weather. The largest carrier, Air Canada ( AC.TO ), also warned of delays and cancellations. Nearly 320 flights or about a third of all scheduled arrivals and departures on Friday were canceled at Canada’s busiest airport, Toronto’s Pearson, with another 200 delayed, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. Alberta, Canada’s top cattle-producing province, was under extreme cold warnings from Environment Canada. Some ranchers set up portable windbreaks and used treed areas to protect their herds from potentially deadly winds, said Karin Schmid, head of beef production and extension at industry group Alberta Beef Producers. Cold temperatures can kill livestock, but such deaths are rare, and Schmid said he was not aware of any this week. In Ontario, stormy weather reduced cattle shipments to feedlots and slaughterhouses, but the holiday season is still slow, said Jack Chaffe, who runs a 2,000-head ranch. The power utility in Canada’s capital Ottawa said it had restored power to more than 90,000 customers by midday and was working to fix outages for another 10,000. Ontario Provincial Police Sergeant Kerry Schmidt said police had received reports of up to 100 vehicles involved in multiple crashes that have closed a major highway near London, Ontario. “The wind and snow are blowing and today will be a tough day for many drivers,” Schmidt said in a video message posted on Twitter. “The best place is off the highway.” Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Josie Kao Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

