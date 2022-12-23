The first recorded pink iguana was found on the Galpagos Island | Smart news





With seven expeditions over the past ten months, scientists in the Galpagos Islands have studied the last surviving population of the critically endangered. pink iguana. Consisting of about 200 to 300 adults, the population has been declining and aging over the past decade, leading to concerns about the extinction of the species. Now, scientists have made a major breakthrough: They have discovered the first documented reptile nest sites and the first recorded pink iguanas. The discovery represents the first time baby or juvenile pink iguanas have been found since the species was identified in 2009. Previously, only older pink iguanas had been seen in the region. This discovery marks an important step forward that allows us to identify a path forward to save the pink iguana, said Danny Rueda, director of the Galpagos National Park, in a statement. Reuters. The global population of the pink iguana is limited to Isabela Islands Wolf Volcano, the highest volcano in the Galpagos. Dozens of cameras hidden throughout the volcano by conservationists helped document the pink iguana’s nesting activities. The cameras also helped identify the main predator that was killing the young iguanas: non-native feral cats. Cats congregate near nesting sites and kill the young eggs, which are easy prey for cats. Scientists suspect that predation by cats has prevented young iguanas from living long enough to reproduce for the past decade. Rats observed near pink iguana nesting sites may also be a threat to the species, reports USA Todays Saleen Martin. Although national park rangers first discovered the reptile in 1986, it took decades for scientists to identify the pink iguana as its own species. Despite their name, pink iguanas are anything but pink. Young reptiles have a neon yellow-green color with characteristic dark stripes. Not until the reptiles are old do they develop their pink color. Iguanas can grow up to 18.5 inches in length, Reuters reports. The discovery of the first nest and young pink iguanas along with evidence of critical threats to their survival have also given us the first hope of saving this enigmatic species from extinction. Paul Salamanpresident of the Galpagos Conservancy, says in a declaration. Now, our work begins to save the pink iguana. The search for endangered reptiles was part of The Galapagos Initiativea partnership between the Galpagos National Park Directorate and the Galpagos Conservancy to preserve and restore the Ecuadorian islands. Since finding nesting sites and eggs, The Galapagos Initiative researchers are now focused on protecting and monitoring nesting sites. To aid in these conservation efforts, the Galpagos Conservancy funded the establishment of a field station with a 360-degree view of Wolf Volcano to protect against poaching and animal trafficking activity. This remote base will facilitate conservation and monitoring work at the volcano, helping to ensure the conservation and restoration of the Pink Iguana population, Rueda said in the statement. In addition to pink iguanas, the Galpagos are home to other species that exist only in the region, such as the Galpagos giant tortoise, the Galpagos penguin and the marine iguana.. Recommended videos

