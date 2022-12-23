Rishi Sunak’s Prime Ministership so far

Jill Rutter reviews Rishi Sunaks’ premiership so far, assessing how well he has lived up to the standard of integrity, professionalism and accountability he set for himself when he took office.

Rishi Sunak has now been Prime Minister longer than Liz Truss.

But while her prime ministership was defined (and destroyed) within weeks of her entering Downing Street (days if you count the period of national mourning when politics was suspended), Sunak remains less easy to pigeonhole. The question is whether this is the result of a deliberate strategy, or whether our most politically inexperienced prime minister for the last hundred years has yet to work out his governing style.

The statement Rishi Sunak made as he entered Downing Street provides a framework for examining his approach to the Prime Minister’s office. Having resigned by Johnsons government because it was not delivering the competent or serious style he felt the public deserved, Sunak said His premiership would provide integrity, professionalism and accountability at all levels. So how is he doing?

integrity

Although his ascension to the Prime Ministership was marred by revelations about his wife’s non-significant tax status (legal but strange looking for a Chancellor’s wife), and his fine for Downing’s birthday party Street, Sunaks’ tenure as prime minister has provided a respite from the backdrop of the soap opera scandals, Paterson, the parties and Pincher that pushed Johnson into office and hastened his downfall. So the personal scandal doesn’t seem to be a problem for Sunak.

However, he has had to deal with hangovers from his predecessors. His initial decisions to bring Suella Braverman and Gavin Williamson into his cabinet, both of whom had been forced to stand down in light of breaches of the ministerial code, showed that when political advantage or necessity met the criteria, politics won. Williamson is now gone, but Braverman remains. He also revived the career of his friend Robert Jenricks, despite the latter’s questionable behavior as Housing and Local Government Secretary.

He will also face a further dilemma when the report into allegations of harassment against Dominic Raab is published. If forced to choose between a political ally and standards of conduct in the workplace, will he treat Raab as Johnson treated Priti Patel or will he ask his Justice Secretary to resign? It’s interesting that someone who wants a professional approach to government doesn’t worry too much about what looks terrible relationship status between Raab and his civil servants, which must undermine his and his department’s effectiveness.

Sunak left it until Parliament rose in DECLARE that he had finally succeeded in filling the embarrassingly vacant position of Independent Adviser on Ministerial Interests when he announced his replacement for Lord Geidt.

But he missed the chance to undercut his ethics credentials by giving counsel the right to launch its own investigations, as recommended by Commission for standards in public lifeamong many others.

Professionalism

Sunak seems to have overhauled the running of the center of government and put it back on an even keel after the rollercoaster ride at the helm of Liz Trusss and the Johnsons’ recent chaos.

Sunak and Jeremy Hunt’s first task was to restore confidence in the economy, and both can count that as a success. Sunak seems to have taken a more systematic approach to his next priority the five-point plan to deal with small boats and to resist a knee-jerk reaction to the very high number of legal migrants. And he has ideologically corrected Liz Trusss refusal to think any kind of message about government energy saving measures regardless of the potential benefits to bills and taxpayers.

It is clear that he is still finding his feet in foreign affairs and his early mistakes, not realizing that he should go to COP26, showed his inexperience. He has established warmer, more civilized relations with other leaders. But it is still not clear what is his ‘strong pragmatism’for China it really means, and despite the mandatory visit to Ukraine, some are suspicious that he will take a very dovish stance on the war, focusing on short-term costs and losing sight of the big picture.

The tone is generally less frenetic, and we seem to have a really comfortable Prime Minister almost reveling in the details. Indeed, a tendency to get into the weeds was the fault Sunak identified in himself in the early stages of the summer leadership race.

The big question is whether he has the judgment and political skills to see through his showdown with nurses and ambulance drivers and whether, if he wants to, he can get his party and the DUP to buy into any deal he reaches. with the EU. to resolve the Northern Ireland Protocol. These are the tests he will face immediately in the new year and could determine his prime ministership.

accountability

Sunak never fully explained what that meant. He can argue that this means he listens more to Parliament and use that as a defense against the charge of Activation of the planning invoice, where otherwise it could be said that he appeared weak, unable to face the warring factions within his party. But this seems more like necessary pragmatism than anything else.

His government doesn’t seem much more enamored of proper parliamentary scrutiny than Boris Johnson’s and he is proceeding with two major executive power grabs in the form of the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill and the EU Retention Bill.

Sunak himself seems better equipped to answer the questions than his predecessor. But his government has yet to do so the wrath of the new head of the UK Statistics Authority to play fast and loose with the facts on the benefits of post-Brexit trade policy.

So on this front the jury is still out. But down the line it will be interesting to see how his government reacts to the inevitable changes.

The style has definitely changed significantly. Government feels more like business and the UK has a leader who looks more predictable on the world stage.

Sunak himself is less scandal-prone, but if his government can maintain that reputation when it has to deal with ticking time bombs from his predecessors over honors and the Privileges Committee (which is still investigating Johnson) is not yet clear.

By the end of 2023 it should be easier to judge whether Sunak and his party can fulfill his aspirations to restore confidence in government.

ByJill Rutter, Senior Research Associate, UK in a Changing Europe.