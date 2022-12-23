Canada’s Hudson Bay polar bear population declines rapidly as climate change warms the Arctic





TORONTO, Dec 23 (Reuters) – The population of polar bears in Canada’s western Hudson Bay has dropped 27% in just five years, according to a government report released this week, suggesting climate change is affecting the animals. Every fall, bears living along the western edge of the Gulf pass through the sub-Arctic resort town of Churchill, Manitoba, as they return to the sea ice. This has made the population not only the most studied group in the world, but also the most famous, with the domestic bear viewing economy estimated at C$7.2 million ($5.30 million) per year. However, the Government of Nunavut’s assessment reveals that only 618 bears remained in 2021—a roughly 50% decline from the 1980s. “In some ways, it’s completely shocking,” said John Whiteman, principal research scientist at the conservation nonprofit Polar Bears International. “What’s really sobering is that these kinds of declines are what, unless sea ice loss is stopped, are predicted to eventually cause … extinction.” Polar bears depend on sea ice to hunt, perching on seals’ breathing holes. But the Arctic is now warming about four times faster than the rest of the world. Around Hudson Bay, seasonal sea ice is melting earlier in the spring and forming later in the fall, forcing bears to go longer without food. Scientists cautioned that a direct link between population decline and sea ice loss in Hudson Bay was not yet clear, as four of the past five years have seen moderately good ice conditions. Instead, they said, climate-induced changes in the local seal population could reduce bear numbers. And while it’s possible that some bears may have moved, “the number of adult male bears has stayed pretty much the same. What’s driving the decline is a reduced number of juvenile bears and adult females,” Stephen said. Atkinson, a freelance wildlife biologist. led the research on behalf of the government. This change in demographics is inconsistent with the idea that bears are leaving western Hudson Bay, he added. “There was a very low number of cubs being produced in 2021,” said Andrew Derocher, who directs the Polar Bear Science Laboratory at the University of Alberta. “We’re looking at a slowly aging population, and when you have bad (ice) years, older bears are much more vulnerable to increased mortality.” Also worrying for scientists, the report suggests that declines have accelerated. Between 2011 and 2016, the population fell by just 11%. There are 19 polar bear populations spread between Russia, Alaska, Norway, Greenland and Canada. But the western Hudson Bay is among the southernmost places, and scientists predict that the bears here are likely to be among the first to disappear. A 2021 survey in the journal Nature Climate Change found that most of the world’s polar bear populations are on track to collapse by 2100 if greenhouse gas emissions are not severely curbed. ($1 = 1.3593 Canadian dollars) Reporting by Gloria Dickie; Editing by Sandra Maler Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canadas-hudson-bay-polar-bear-population-plummets-climate-change-warms-arctic-2022-12-23/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

