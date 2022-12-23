Maritime Electric ‘on standby’ as wind warning remains in place for all of PEI





Maritime Electric is “on standby” to respond to potential power outages as the wind warning issued by Environment Canada for all of Prince Edward Island remains in effect. A separate weather statement, also in effect for the entire island, says a storm is possible on Saturday. “Temperatures are already rising across the island as this system begins to move,” it said CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon. “We are already seeing winds in the range of 50-60-70 km/h, the strongest gusts not surprisingly in the North Cape”. Snoddon said there was a risk of thunderstorms overnight. He expects rain not to be a major problem, but reminded drivers to be safe if they go out Friday night into Saturday as hydroplaning and localized flooding could occur. “The big story, really, is the winds. They’re going to pick up this evening, steady southeast 60 winds gusting 80 to 100 mph by late evening and overnight.” The strongest winds, he said, will be between 9pm and 2am. The storm will then die down fairly quickly between 2am and 4am with “significantly large decreases” in wind speed. The storm will develop mainly from 06:00 to 09:00 Traffic in Charlottetown was heavy ahead of the storm. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC) Maritime Electric on standby for outage Strong winds are a concern for Maritime Electric spokesman Kim Griffin, who said crews are ready to respond to any power outages. As of mid-afternoon Friday, there were no reported outages. “We’ve had some wind and weather since Fiona, but at any time it’s about how consistent these winds are and how long they stay that high that we’re concerned about,” she said of the expected storm. Kim Griffin with Maritime Electric says crews are standing by to respond to any power outages from the storm. (Shane Hennessey/CBC) Griffin said on top of strong winds, falling debris and trees weakened by post-tropical storm Fiona could also damage power lines. Vegetation management crews and power line technicians will be on hand for any outages, and off-island crews are also “on standby,” Griffin said. “A lot of our customers are just trying to get ready for the holidays and that can be really challenging for them if there’s a power outage,” she added. Just before 3pm on Friday, the Confederation Bridge restricted some classes of vehicles from crossing until the strong wind situation changed. The provincial emergency management organization is reminding islanders to prepare ahead of the storm, be ready for power outages and secure any loose items outside, including Christmas decorations. Power outages are possible over the next few days. If you lose power or have poor internet service, you can turn to CBC Lite. It is a text-only, low-width version of the CBC News website with local and national coverage.You can find it atcbc.ca/lite.

